Akpobire calls for establishment of engineering training institute in Nigeria

Renowned engineer and development advocate, Engr. (Comrade) Michael Akpobire, has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to urgently establish a dedicated Engineering Training Institute, similar in model to the Nigeria Law School for lawyers, to bridge the wide gap between classroom theory and real-world engineering practice.

He made the call while delivering a keynote lecture at the 3rd Engr. Adams C. Okoene Annual Public Lecture and Distinguished Personalities Award Ceremony, organised by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ekpoma Branch, on the theme: “Engineering Practice, Government Policies, and Politics in Nigeria.”

Akpobire, drawing from nearly two decades of experience in public engineering leadership, lamented the glaring deficiencies in the current engineering education framework, which, he said, produces graduates ill-prepared for practical challenges.

Engr. Akpobire who is a former Executive Secretary of the Delta State Technical and Vocational and Education Board, TVEB, proposed the creation of a national engineering training institute, supervised by the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), to provide structured, post-graduate, hands-on training as a mandatory prerequisite for licensing and professional recognition, just like doctors and lawyers undergo housemanship and law school, respectively.

“The success of the legal and medical professions in Nigeria is largely owed to institutionalized professional training. Engineering deserves no less,” Akpobire said, adding that the curriculum must be industry-focused, and the institute funded through an endowment drawn from government contracts, multinational companies, and contributions from practicing engineers.

In an equally bold proposal, he called for the formal creation of a Chief Engineer of the Federation and by extension, Chief Engineers in the 36 states akin to the roles of the Attorney-General, Accountant-General, or Surveyor-General.

He argued that such a position is crucial for national planning and execution of engineering-driven infrastructure and technological advancement.

“The absence of a central engineering voice at the policy and decision-making table is a serious oversight. We must institutionalize this role to consolidate and synergize national engineering strategies,” he asserted.

Akpobire also decried the routine appointment of non-engineers to head ministries and agencies that require technical insight.

He stressed that political appointments in engineering-related ministries should prioritize professionals who understand the industry’s intricacies.

On the issue of training and licensing, the guest speaker emphasized that most technical colleges and vocational centers are under-equipped and disconnected from industry needs.

He cited a 2017 World Bank-assisted study which revealed that most graduates were being trained for exams, not for job readiness.

In response, he shared success stories from pilot reforms that included curriculum enrichment, teacher retraining, tool commissioning, and renewable energy integration in workshops.

He further advocated for a unified engineering profession, where artisans, craftsmen, technicians, technologists, and engineers are respected within a single framework and can transition smoothly through the ranks, without being marginalized.

The lecture, rich in research and policy suggestions, was well-received by industry stakeholders, academics, and policymakers present at the event.

Several attendees commended Engr. Akpobire’s visionary ideas, particularly the engineering institute and Chief Engineer proposals, as game-changing solutions capable of transforming Nigeria’s engineering landscape.

The event also featured the presentation of awards to distinguished individuals who have contributed significantly to the growth of engineering in Nigeria.

In closing, Engr. Akpobire urged the NSE, COREN, and government agencies to work together and act decisively on the recommendations, noting that the time for cosmetic changes is over.

“By institutionalizing professional training and appointing Chief Engineers, we can finally place engineering at the heart of Nigeria’s development agenda,” he said.