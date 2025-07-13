Akpabio rallies Niger Delta support for Tinubu’s 2027 bid

…Decries Frequent NDDC Leadership Changes

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — Senate President Godswill Akpabio has declared the Niger Delta’s support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, citing the administration’s numerous development projects in the region. He also criticized the persistent turnover of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) management, blaming it for the slow pace of development in the oil-rich region.

Akpabio made the remarks over the weekend at the grand finale of the 25th anniversary celebration of the NDDC in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The event was attended by former President Goodluck Jonathan, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Senator George Akume (who represented President Tinubu), the Administrator of Rivers State Admiral Ibokette Ibas, lawmakers, ministers, traditional rulers, and other key stakeholders.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Communication, Anietie Ekong, Akpabio said the Niger Delta has witnessed tangible progress under the Tinubu administration, including the establishment of several educational institutions.

“In the past, the Niger Delta was treated as the goose that laid the golden egg but had nothing to show for it,” Akpabio stated. “Today, President Tinubu has set up an Environmental Sciences University in Ogoni land and signed the Maritime University in Okerenkoko, Delta State, into law. We also have institutions in agriculture, technology, and more.”

He continued, “This region produces the wealth of the nation. We have the right to choose who governs and manages our resources. President Tinubu has proven himself, and the Niger Delta has found him worthy to continue beyond 2027. No conspiracy against this administration will prosper.”

Akpabio accused political detractors of previously conspiring to remove President Goodluck Jonathan, saying the region is now united and resolute in its support for President Tinubu.

The Senate President also addressed the high turnover of NDDC leadership, which he said has led to thousands of abandoned projects and squandered billions in development funds.

“There were many problems in the NDDC, particularly leadership tussles driven by what I call ‘periwinkle politics’—where everyone wants to be in charge without waiting their turn,” he said. “Each management conspired against the next, assisted by staff, and within a short time, they were replaced, leaving behind uncompleted projects.”

Akpabio recounted that for over two decades, the NDDC was unable to complete its headquarters building until he, as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, issued a directive to finalize the project.

He revealed that over 14,700 projects were abandoned due to changes in leadership and shifting priorities. However, he praised President Tinubu for allowing the current management led by Dr. Samuel Ogbuku to complete its tenure, describing the decision as a necessary step toward stability and progress.

“I salute the present management. Continuity is critical. The commission must break away from endless cycles of sabotage and focus on completing ongoing development projects,” Akpabio said.

Former President Jonathan echoed Akpabio’s sentiments, commending President Tinubu for retaining the current NDDC board and stating that such consistency will drive sustainable development in the region.

President Tinubu, in a message delivered by SGF George Akume, thanked the people of the Niger Delta for their support and reaffirmed his commitment to the region’s development. He emphasized the importance of the NDDC in driving economic growth and improving living standards.

The President also highlighted the 750-kilometre Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, describing it as a legacy project that will complement the East-West Road and boost trade, connectivity, and development across the Niger Delta.