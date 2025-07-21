Akeju hosts ‘Beats & Roots’ SummerStage, showcasing African culture, diaspora

In a major celebration of heritage, rhythm, and identity, renowned music executive and filmmaker Abass M. Akeju has partnered with SummerStage through Prime Music Partners to host “Beats & Roots”, a cultural panel designed to explore Africa’s global influence through music, tradition, and its ever-growing footprint in the diaspora.

Held under the theme “Connecting through African music, culture & the influence on the diaspora,” the event brought together influential voices from music, art, and entertainment to share insights on how Africa’s creative legacy continues to shape communities across the world.

“This conversation is not just about music, it’s about history, people, and purpose,” Akeju said. “Beats & Roots is our way of honoring the past, celebrating the present, and shaping the future of African influence around the world.”

The high-level panel featured notable industry leaders, including David Ponte, Co-Founder and CMO of Audiomack; Laolu NYC, the Nigerian-born, Brooklyn-based multidisciplinary artist known for collaborations with Beyoncé, Serena Williams, Burna Boy, Alicia Keys, and others; and Olivia Theresa Longott—popularly known as Olivia, the “First Lady” of G-Unit and a pioneer voice from VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York.

Moderating the panel was respected Hot97 Morning Show host and youth empowerment advocate Shani Kulture, who guided the discussion with authenticity and passion.

Also on the panel was Ayo Balogun, a veteran of New York’s culinary scene who has transitioned from Michelin-star kitchens to proudly flying the flag of Nigerian cuisine at his Brooklyn café, The Bureau.

The conversation delved into the rhythms and traditions that transcend borders, the creative expressions that narrate Africa’s diverse identity, and how these elements foster connection in diaspora communities worldwide.

According to organizers, Beats & Roots is more than a panel—it is a movement aimed at reinforcing cultural pride while encouraging collaboration between Africa and its global audience.

With Akeju at the helm and in collaboration with SummerStage, the event signals a continued effort to use entertainment as a bridge between continents, cultures, and generations.