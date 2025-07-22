Ajadi Rescue Movement marks leader’s birthday with orphans in Yobe

… “A Symbol of Hope and Humanity,” Orphanage Children Celebrate Ambassador Ajadi

In a touching display of compassion and community service, the Yobe State chapter of the Ajadi Rescue Movement commemorated the birthday of its Grand Commander, His Excellency Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, with a heartfelt celebration alongside orphans at the Yetim Care Foundation Orphanage in Damaturu.

Held on Sunday, July 20, the event brought together children from the orphanage, alumni currently in university or public service, and members of the movement, creating a vibrant atmosphere of joy, reflection, and hope. The celebration featured motivational talks, testimonies, and the distribution of care packages to all children in attendance.

Umar Muhammad Shu’aib, the Yobe State Coordinator of the Ajadi Rescue Movement, described Ambassador Ajadi as a “visionary and compassionate leader” whose impact extends far beyond politics.

“Ambassador Ajadi is not just a political figure; he is a symbol of hope and a promoter of humanity,” Umar stated. “This celebration is about more than a birthday—it is about inspiring these children to believe in a brighter future and letting them know they are not forgotten.”

He further emphasized the core mission of the Ajadi Rescue Movement: to advocate for improved living standards, access to education, and inclusion of marginalized communities.

Encouraging the children to remain resilient and peaceful, Umar added, “With determination and God’s guidance, your dreams are valid. May God bless our leader and keep him strong for the good of our nation.”

Representing the orphanage, Administrative Officer Malam Abba Ganami Abba expressed deep appreciation for the visit, which he said was “more than a gesture—it was a reflection of true leadership.”

“Our doors will always be open to Ambassador Ajadi. His presence and support mean a lot to these children. We pray that the Almighty continues to guide and fulfill all his noble aspirations,” Abba remarked.

The event also featured emotional testimonies from former residents of the orphanage who are now pursuing higher education and working as civil servants. They credited Ambassador Ajadi with being a consistent source of inspiration and support.

“Ambassador Ajadi hasn’t forgotten where the change begins—from the grassroots,” said one of the alumni. “He represents a future we believe in.”

In a moving moment, Primary 5 pupil Muhammad Abdullah spoke on behalf of the children, saying, “Thank you for having us in mind and for sharing this wonderful day with us. We wish you long life and prosperity, sir.”

Each child received a care package containing food and bottled water as a token of the leader’s generosity and love.

Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, a 2023 gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Ogun State, is widely celebrated for his philanthropy and grassroots engagement. His Ajadi Rescue Movement continues to grow across Nigeria as a platform dedicated to social justice, equity, youth empowerment, and inclusive development.