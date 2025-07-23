Ajadi Rescue Movement marks leader’s birthday with joyful outreach to Bauchi orphans

In a touching celebration of compassion and leadership, the Bauchi State Chapter of the Ajadi Rescue Movement transformed the 45th birthday of its founder, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, into a day of joy and hope for orphans in the state capital.

Led by State Coordinator Comrade Yusuf Haruna, members of the movement paid a heartfelt visit to the Bauchi State Orphanage House, located in the Low Cost area of Bauchi. The delegation arrived around 4:00 PM on Sunday and was warmly received by the orphanage director and her team of caregivers.

The atmosphere brimmed with gratitude as the team distributed essential supplies — including food items, clothing, toiletries, and educational materials — while also sharing prayers, encouragement, and birthday songs dedicated to Ambassador Ajadi.

“This is more than a birthday celebration,” Haruna said. “It’s a reaffirmation of our principal’s lifelong commitment to uplifting the vulnerable and ensuring no one is left behind. Ambassador Ajadi believes every moment, even personal milestones, should be used to positively impact lives.”

The orphanage director, visibly moved by the gesture, praised the movement’s act of kindness, calling it a source of renewed hope for the children.

“Today is a special day for us,” she said. “We are deeply grateful for this thoughtful visit. These children feel seen, loved, and remembered, and that means everything.”

Ambassador Ajadi, widely known for his philanthropic efforts and advocacy for youth empowerment across Nigeria, has inspired a wave of humanitarian activities through his movement. The Bauchi outreach is the latest in a series of nationwide interventions that include visits to correctional facilities, internally displaced persons (IDP) camps, and orphanages.

“The vision of Ambassador Ajadi is to touch lives, not just through politics but through purposeful action,” Haruna added. “We are determined to carry this vision to every corner of Nigeria.”

As the event drew to a close, the beaming faces of the children echoed the true essence of the day — that kindness, no matter how simple, can create ripples of hope and healing.