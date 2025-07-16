Aiyedatiwa’s senior aide resigns amid alleged tensions over appointments, governance style

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Bode Obanla, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Community Engagement (North) to Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has resigned from his position, raising concerns over possible internal cracks within the state government.

Obanla’s resignation, which came just 24 hours after the swearing-in of 16 new commissioners, has fueled speculations of growing discontent within the administration. In a letter dated July 16 and addressed to the governor, Obanla cited a desire to focus on his personal business as the official reason for stepping down.

“I have handed over all government properties in my care, particularly the Hilux van attached to my office, back to the government through the office of the SSA on Community Engagement (Central),” the letter read in part. “I sincerely appreciate Your Excellency for the opportunity to serve our dear state, which has added to my experience in public life.”

Obanla expressed hope that the insights he provided during his tenure regarding the developmental needs of the Northern Senatorial District would guide future government projects in the area.

However, sources close to the former aide suggest deeper political undercurrents behind the resignation. They alleged that Obanla was unhappy with the governor’s perceived “one-man show” style of leadership, particularly in the appointment of officials without consulting party leaders.

According to one source, “Many leaders feel sidelined. The governor is making appointments without input from key stakeholders, especially at the local government level. This has created dissatisfaction among party loyalists who feel used and abandoned after the election.”

The source warned that more resignations could follow if the situation persists, urging Governor Aiyedatiwa to reconsider his approach for the sake of party unity and democratic governance.

As of the time of filing this report, the governor’s office has yet to issue an official response to Obanla’s resignation.