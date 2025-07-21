Aiyedatiwa’s 10-point blueprint signals promising future for Ondo women – Osamaye

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development in Ondo State, Dr. Oluwaseun Osamaye, has described Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s newly unveiled 10-point women initiative blueprint as a significant step toward a brighter and more inclusive future for women across the state.

Speaking at the official unveiling of the “10-Point O’Datiwa Women Initiative Blueprint” in Akure, the state capital, Dr. Osamaye commended the governor for keeping his campaign promises to the women of Ondo State.

According to her, the initiative is aimed at promoting women’s economic empowerment, breaking structural barriers, and addressing the diverse needs of women, girls, and vulnerable groups in the state.

“We are laying the foundation for the blueprint and its action plans, which will guide the ministry’s operations under the leadership of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for at least the next four years,” she said.

Dr. Osamaye noted that the programmes were carefully designed to include all categories of women, including female students in tertiary institutions. She revealed that the ministry had already commenced outreach to institutions such as the College of Health Technology, Akure.

She listed the components of the blueprint to include:

O’Datiwa Skill-Up a Woman Initiative – Free training, skill acquisition, and empowerment programmes.

O’Datiwa Care & Inclusive Initiative – Free medical outreach for the elderly and vulnerable, widow care, elderly support, and empowerment for women with disabilities.

Teen Girls Annual Conference, Children’s Parliament, Boy-Child Initiative, and Back-to-School Programme for Female Adults.

Safe Delivery Awareness and Distribution of Pregnancy Kits.

Capacity Building and Support for Women in Agriculture, Entrepreneurship, Artisanship, and Professional Development.

O’Datiwa Market-to-Market Women Engagement.

Campus Outreach.

Gender Equality, Rights and Women-Inclusive Advocacy.

Grassroots Political Support Movement.

Bridge the Gap Initiative.

“These initiatives will ensure the implementation of Governor Aiyedatiwa’s ‘Our Ease’ agenda for women,” Osamaye stated.

She praised the governor’s inclusive leadership since his inauguration on February 24, 2025, noting that his administration has been committed to equitable access to governance and opportunities for both indigenes and residents of the state.

“Women in Ondo State gave him an overwhelming mandate, and he is living up to expectations. He is fondly called the ‘18.0 Pro Max Governor’ for his sweeping electoral victory across all 18 local government areas,” she added.

Dr. Osamaye emphasized the need for collaboration with various stakeholders to implement the blueprint effectively.

“This assignment is beyond the Ministry alone. We call on all relevant agencies, partners, and individuals to join hands with us to bring this vision to reality,” she urged.

She also hinted that more impactful programmes for women would be introduced in the near future.