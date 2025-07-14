Aiyedatiwa swears-in 16 new commissioners

Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has reiterated his administration’s commitment to accountability and excellent service delivery to the people of the state.

Aiyedatiwa stated this during the swearing-in of the second batch of commissioners into the State Executive Council on Monday in Akure.

The governor described the event as a “significant milestone in the journey to building a greater state.”

Aiyedatiwa said that his administration believed in slow and steady governance by prioritising consistency, goal attainment, and sustained progress over haste.

He urged the new commissioners to hit the ground running, noting that the expectations of the people of the state are high hence only the best is acceptable.

“The people of Ondo State expect nothing but the best from us, having entrusted us with an overwhelming mandate, and we must strive to deliver on all our electioneering promises.

“This concept highlights the value of persistence, patience and steady progress in achieving goals. Within the first 100 days of our administration, we have been able to prove that slow and steady wins the race,” he said.

The governor urged the families and associates of the new commissioners, against exerting undue pressure on them for personal or sectional gains.

Aiyedatiwa said that his administration had maintained continuity on building existing projects and by introducing new initiatives across the state.

The governor added that proactive engagements with credible investors were already yielding positive results for the state’s economy.

“Our administration is committed to integrity, transparency, accountability and excellent service.

“We enjoin the new appointees to key fully into these values toward developing a more virile and prosperous Ondo State,” he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Taiwo Fasoranti, described the appointment of the new commissioners as a strategic step toward inclusive and people-focused governance in the state.

He praised Aiyedatiwa’s visionary leadership and commitment to development, noting that the appointees were carefully selected based on merit, competence and loyalty to the administration’s agenda.

He urged the new commissioners to see their roles as a call to impactful service and charged them to uphold the trust placed in them.

Responding on behalf of the newly inaugurated Commissioners, Mr Segun Omoyofunmi, expressed gratitude to the governor for the trust and opportunity to serve.

He assured that they would discharge their duties diligently and serve the state to the best of their abilities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that new commissioners are; Prof. Igbekele Ajibefun, Engr Ayorinde Olawoye, Mr Ayodele Akande, Engr Alabi Johnson, Mr Amidu Takuro and Mr Adewale Akinlosotu.

Others are; Mr Idowu Ajanaku, Dr Oluwaseun Osamaye, Mr Tob Loko, Mr Olaolu Akindolire, Hon. Sunday Olajide, Mr Segun Omoyofunmi, Mr Bola Ademuwagun, Mr Leye Akinola, Dr Banji Ajaka and Mr Adesoji Afolabi.