Air Peace to start direct flights from Abuja to London Heathrow

By Dickson Omobola

Nigeria’s leading carrier, Air Peace, has concluded plans to commence direct flights from Abuja to both London Heathrow and London Gatwick airports on October 26, 2025.

A statement by the airline said the expansion would mark a significant milestone in Air Peace’s ongoing commitment to providing world-class connectivity and superior service between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

According to the statement, the new services would be operated with the airline’s wide-body Boeing 777 aircraft, offering passengers enhanced comfort, premium cabin experience and convenience.

The statement reads: “With this launch, Air Peace became the first Nigerian carrier to offer direct services from Abuja to both of London’s major international airports, further solidifying its role as a leader in regional and intercontinental aviation.

“What sets this new service apart is its unique connectivity model, designed to provide passengers with maximum flexibility and seamless travel options. Travelers originating from any of Air Peace’s domestic destinations across Nigeria can now book through fares via Abuja to either Heathrow or Gatwick using a single ticket, eliminating the need for multiple bookings or baggage re-checks. Similarly, travelers from London can access multiple entry points across Nigeria, including Lagos, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Owerri, Kano, Asaba, and others, all connected through Air Peace’s robust Abuja hub.

“This integrated product offering provides a distinct competitive advantage, enabling passengers to travel between Nigeria and the United Kingdom with greater ease, efficiency, and value. The flexibility of choosing multiple cities as entry and exit points enhances the travel experience, offering passengers convenient access across Nigeria and the UK.

“Additionally, Air Peace is offering the most affordable fares ever for this route, with round-trip tickets to London starting from just One Million Naira, alongside a generous baggage allowance, delivering unbeatable value for money.”