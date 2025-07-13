Air Peace aircraft skids off runway at Port Harcourt airport

By Dickson Omobola

Nigeria’s largest flag carrier, Air Peace, has said its Flight P47190, which operated from the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos to Port Harcourt this morning, experienced a runway excursion after landing at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

In aviation, a runway excursion is an incident where an aircraft veers off or overruns the runway surface during takeoff or landing.

Spokesperson for the airline, Mr Osifo-whiskey Efe, in a statement, however, said the aircraft veered slightly off the runway without any damage.

Efe also stated that all passengers disembarked safely and calmly without any injury.

He said: “We reassure the flying public of our unflinching commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety in all our operations.”

Meanwhile, the incident occurred about seven months after an Allied Air aircraft also experienced a runway excursion.

On December 11, 2024, a cargo aircraft, a Boeing 737-400 (5N-JRT) operated by Allied Air, experienced a runway excursion at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The aircraft, which arrived from Lagos as flight AJK206, veered off the right side of Runway 22 after landing and came to rest on the grass verge.