AIHS, FG collaborate to showcase bamboo panels, local building innovations

By Kingsley Adegboye

Organisers of the Africa International Housing Show (AIHS), are partnering the Federal Government to showcase groundbreaking, locally developed building technologies at the upcoming 19th edition of the event, scheduled to take place from July 27 to August 1, 2025, at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

The Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, will lead this showcase by exhibiting a variety of indigenous building products developed by its research agencies.

Key highlights include eco-friendly bamboo panels, graphite cement, and high-performance building blocks materials designed to drive down construction costs, promote sustainability, and strengthen Nigeria’s position in homegrown housing solutions.

This collaboration underscores the shared commitment of both AIHS organisers and the federal government to promote innovation, deepen local content, and provide alternative solutions to Africa’s housing deficit.

The exhibition will feature participation from over 21 countries, including government officials, developers, investors, and innovators, and is expected to ignite transformative conversations around scalable and affordable housing.

AIHS 2025 will also host high-level forums such as the CEOs Forum, Housing Finance Conference, and Stakeholders Roundtable, offering an unmatched opportunity for policy dialogue, business-to-business networking, and investment matchmaking.

With over 200 exhibitors and 40,000 expected attendees, the show promises to be a melting pot of innovative products, construction technologies, and forward-thinking solutions tailored to address the continent’s housing and infrastructure needs.

As Africa’s largest housing and construction platform, AIHS 2025 is committed to driving real change by aligning public and private sector efforts, showcasing local solutions, and accelerating sustainable urban development.