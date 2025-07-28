AI in Lab: Lagos medical scientists push for smart diagnosis, as AMLSN celebrates diamond jubilee

By Chioma Obinna

As artificial intelligence, AI, continues to revolutionise healthcare globally, medical laboratory scientists in Lagos had said that Nigeria must not be left behind.

In a resounding message at the 60th Annual Scientific Conference and Workshop of the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, AMLSN, Lagos State Branch, the experts called for the adoption of AI and robotics to improve diagnostic accuracy and healthcare outcomes.

Themed “Emerging Trends in AI-Driven Medical Laboratory Administration and Diagnostic Solutions in Contemporary Healthcare Delivery in Nigeria,” the conference served as both a celebration of six decades of service and a call to action for innovation.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of AMLSN Lagos, Mr. Abioye Omoyemi Akanji underscored the transformative potential of AI in modern diagnostics.

“Artificial intelligence can improve our precision rate, reduce errors, enhance early disease detection, and support predictive modeling based on lab data,” he said. “AI is not a threat—it is a tool. It depends on how we adapt it. We are already training our members to embrace AI and robotics.”

He stressed that med lab scientists will remain the brains behind the machines, ensuring that AI enhances not replaces the human touch in diagnostics.

Delivering the keynote address, Prof. Oliver Ezechi, a seasoned healthcare researcher, noted that while AI cannot replace the expertise of a trained professional, it can significantly reduce diagnostic errors caused by human fatigue or stress.

“A machine doesn’t get tired or emotional. Once trained to recognize specific patterns, it can repeat tasks with high accuracy. This will drastically reduce both misdiagnosis and missed diagnoses,” he said.

Ezechi also highlighted how automation powered by AI can reduce turnaround time for results, eliminate long queues, and streamline laboratory processes—benefits particularly crucial in Nigeria’s overburdened public health facilities.

“No one wants to wait two weeks for a result. AI gives us the opportunity to deliver accurate results faster and improve efficiency across the board.”

The experts agreed that AI’s success in Nigeria hinges on proper implementation, training, and mindset shift.

Akanji said: “In the world of robotics, it’s garbage in, garbage out. Programming is everything.

“We’re in the era where BP monitors talk to you and diabetes alarms alert patients in real-time,” said Akanji. “Technology is evolving, and it won’t wait for anyone. We must move with it.”

Speaking the Acting Registrar of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria, Dr. Donald Ofili emphasised the need for collaboration between healthcare professionals and technologists.

”The future of AI in Nigerian healthcare is bright if we embrace integration and research. We have an opportunity to lead Africa in this space,” he said.

The Deputy Director of Medical Laboratory Services and Chairperson of the Conference Planning Committee, Mrs. Morunke Ibitayo-Manildo appealed to medical laboratory scientists to embrace the change.

“AI is not a threat. It is a beautiful change that will make us more relevant in the healthcare system,” she said. “We already have the equipment what we need now is the mindset. Accept it, adapt it, and let it work for you.”

She noted that Nigerians often seek treatment abroad believing care is better there. “But if we integrate technology into our health system, what you’re going abroad for will already be available here.”

“Change is the only permanent thing,” Mrs. Ibitayo-Manildo concluded. “The earlier we accept this change, the better. Let us use AI to become better professionals and caregivers.”

From real-time diagnosis to robotics and predictive modeling, the Lagos medical laboratory scientists say the future of healthcare is already here and Nigeria must not miss the moment.