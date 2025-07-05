Ahmed Musa named GM as Gov Yusuf restructures Kano Pillars management

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has reconstituted the management board of Kano Pillars Football Club and appointed former Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, as the club’s new General Manager.

The restructuring is part of a broader initiative to reposition the iconic club ahead of the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

This was disclosed in a statement released Friday by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, who said the decision followed extensive consultations with key stakeholders in the football community after the expiration of the outgoing board’s one-year tenure.

Under the leadership of the previous board, Kano Pillars secured a commendable ninth-place finish in the just-concluded NPFL season. In recognition of that progress, many of the board members have been reappointed, alongside new additions aimed at injecting fresh energy and enhancing the club’s competitive edge.

The new 17-member board includes Ali Muhammad Umar (Nayara) as Chairman, with other members comprising Salisu Mohammed Kosawa, Yusuf Danladi (Andy Cole), Idris Malikawa Garu, Nasiru Bello, and Muhammad Ibrahim (Hassan West).

Additional members are Hamza Abdulkarim Audi Chara, Muhammad Danjuma Gwarzo, Mustapha Usman Darma, Umar Dankura, Ahmad Musbahu, Gambo Salisu Shuaibu Kura, Rabiu Abdullahi, Aminu Ma’alesh, and Safiyanu Abdu.

Abubakar Isah Dandago Yamalash and Ismail Abba Tangalash retained their roles as Media Directors I and II, respectively.

Musa, who enjoyed a decorated international career in top European leagues and served as Super Eagles captain, is expected to bring renewed vision, heightened professionalism, and increased global interest to the club.

Governor Yusuf expressed confidence in the restructured leadership, stating that the new board is well-positioned to build on previous achievements and elevate the club in the coming season.

“The inclusion of Ahmed Musa reflects our desire to blend administrative competence with football experience. We believe his presence will inspire players, attract investment, and rekindle supporters’ enthusiasm,” the statement read.