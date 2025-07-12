Agitators storm Maiduguri, push for creation of Amana, Savannah states 

Agitators seeking for the creation of Amana and Savannah States in Adamawa and Borno on Saturday stormed Maiduguri to push for their demand at the Public hearing on Constitutional Amendment by the House of Representatives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the public hearing which was organised by the House Committee on Constitutional Amendment had attracted people from various constituencies in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe.

NAN reports that the event which was chaired by Representative Isa Ali, on behalf of the North-east Centre B, comprising Adamawa, Borno and Yobe was supported by traditional rulers from the region, who also unanimously called for the inclusion of traditional rulers’ role in the constitution alongside the provision for allocation of resources to their offices.

Alhaji Sali Bello, the Dan Amar Mubi, who led agitators demanding for the creation of Amana State from Adamawa, urged the House Committee on Constitutional Amendment to look into the marginalised communities with a view to rectify the unjust treatment against them.

He also expressed concern on how they were being treated unjustly after voting to join Nigeria during the Plebiscite of the 11th of February 1961, despite being promised that their area will remain autonomous with Mubi as capital.

“What wrong have we done to Nigeria? Why have we been treated so unjustly? Why must we go through such rituals of demanding for the fulfilment of a solemn promise made to us,” Bello asked?

He recalled how both the governments of the Republics Nigeria and that of Cameroons had assured them then that their areas will continue to enjoy their autonomy whichever country they vote to join and that their capitals of Mubi for the North and Buea for the South will continue to enjoy such status as capitals of autonomous entities.

Bello said that the Republic of

Cameroun had fulfilled its promise by creating two regions out of the former Trusteeship territory, while the Republic of Nigeria failed to comply with its promise.

Similarly, Dr Usman Balama, member of the House of Reps., representing Hawul/Askira-Uba Federal Constituency of Borno, said that the creation of Savannah State out of the present Borno was paramount in view of the current population and number of local government areas in Borno.

“If you look at all the states in the North-east, Borno has the largest population; and it has 27 LGAs, which is the highest in the zone.

“We want to ensure effective utilisation of resources in this country; and when we talk of that, the smaller the size of the component, the easier and more effective the management of the resources it has

“So, for the people of Borno State, the creation of Savannah State is a win-win situation, because once Southern Borno has Savannah, Borno itself will have a population it can easily manage in terms of development, resource utilisation and even in terms of security,” the federal parliamentarian argued further.

“I want to say today to all lovers of democracy and to all citizens of Borno State that the agitation and yearning for the creation of Savannah State is a clarion call for all to support, whether you are from Northern, Central or Southern Borno.

“Because this is a constitution review, we must align with the yearnings and aspirations of our people, which is the creation of Savannah State,” ” Balama told newsmen on the sidelines.

Declaring the hearing open, Gov. Babagana Zulum urge the resilient people of Adamawa, Borno, Yobe and all other Nigerians to seize the opportunity to express their voices, experiences and aspirations.

“In the same vain, I would also like to call on traditional rulers, religious leaders, women and youth groups, professional bodies, Civil Society Organisations and other stakeholders to make meaningful contributions that will enrich the outcome of this process.

“As leaders, we are duty bound to ensure that this constitution review process produces a more just, equitable and united Nigeria, a Nigeria that works for all, regardless of region, tribe, religion or background.

“Therefore, we must ensure that any constitutional amendment should take into account the peculiar experiences and aspirations of our people,” Zulum, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Usman Kadafur said