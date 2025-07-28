Aggrieved Lagos APC members demand chairman’s removal

Scores of aggrieved All Progressives Congress (APC) members on Monday stormed the Lagos State House of Assembly complex, demanding the removal of the state chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protesters, from the 57 councils, carried placards with messages like ‘Ojelabi Must Go’ and ‘We Want Fresh Leadership’.

The protest followed a day after Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu swore in the 57 local government chairmen and their vice chairmen.

Heavy police presence was noticed around the House complex to prevent any disruption of law and order during the demonstration.

Convener of the protest, Mr Segun Falae, said members were displeased with the party’s current management in Lagos State.

He alleged that the APC leadership planned to impose cabinet members in local government areas, which angered grassroots stakeholders.

Falae demanded Ojelabi and his team resign, insisting their leadership stifles growth and engagement within the state party structure.

He stated: “We are simply exercising our democratic rights to be heard, as guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution.”

Falae added that members had tolerated Ojelabi’s actions, appealed to leaders, and prayed for change, but all efforts proved fruitless.

He blamed a lack of vision and integrity in the current leadership for the poor administration of the party’s affairs in the state.

He cited alleged mismanagement during the recent local government elections as a major concern for party members.

He praised past chairmen — Abiodun Ogunleye, Henry Ajomale, and Babatunde Balogun—for running inclusive administrations that boosted party success.

According to Falae, Ojelabi’s leadership marked the first time the APC lost Lagos to the opposition in the Fourth Republic.

He described the recent local government polls as shambolic and said it further exposed the chairman’s incompetence.

Falae lamented members’ growing frustration with Ojelabi’s leadership and accused his team of deviating from progressive values.

He reaffirmed members’ loyalty to the APC and support for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope and Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES+ Agendas.

He appealed to party leaders to replace Ojelabi now to prevent another looming crisis in party administration.

Falae said the party needed leadership free from the interference of selfish political actors in the state.

Addressing the protesters, Mr Solomon Bonu (Badagry I) of the House urged calm and patience while assuring their concerns would be addressed.

Bonu collected their petition and promised the Assembly would review and consider the protesters’ demands.

In response, the Lagos APC denied accusations that it planned to impose cabinet members at the local government level.

In a statement, the party’s spokesperson, Mr Seye Oladejo, dismissed the claims made by the protesting APC members. (NAN)