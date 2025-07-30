Agency unvels satirical campaign to honour #LekkiTollGate victims, celebrate Nigeria’s ‘Beloved vice’

File photo

Advertising and marketing agency, BeachTV Media, has said corruption is not evil and should be celebrated because it is the pillar upon which many societies, including Nigeria operate and become successful.

BeachTV Media said this in a statement where it disclosed plans to hold a campaign for all direct and indirect beneficiaries of corruption in Nigeria.

Chief Executive Officer of BeachTV Media, Afolabi Adams, in the statement, insisted that corruption- The Sexiest Vice of All Time was good and wondered if Nigeria would have benefitted from Western democracy without corruption.

According to the statement, the campaign would hold from July to August 2025 in memory of some of the most persecuted in Nigeria’s history. The victims of the Lekki Toll Gate EndSars protest of October 20th 2020.

The statement reads: “Corruption is not some distant evil; it is the celebrated, normalised pillar upon which many societies including Nigeria’s operate.

“This campaign disrupts traditional anti-corruption narratives by using satire, visual irony and cultural truth-telling to provoke uncomfortable questions: why is corruption so beloved if it’s so bad?

“Why do we celebrate the same systems we complain about? Are we all part of the problem? Through visual design, video reels, social storytelling, and a symbolic memorial, the campaign invites Nigerians to stop pretending and start confronting their everyday complicity.

“Mission: to shine a bright, satirical light on the cultural normalisation of corruption in Nigeria, making it visible, uncomfortable, and unmissable.

“Challenge young Nigerians and audiences to reimagine what anti-corruption discourse looks like. Make the abstract effects of corruption emotionally and visually tangible. Drive citizen introspection through irony, art, and cultural truths.

“Corruption began when a man discovered what already existed — and claimed it as his own. From there, corruption exploded: from glorious empires to oil wealth, from fake saints to the loudest patriots with offshore accounts. Corruption discovered oil. Corruption built the greatest economies. Corruption elected fat leaders, always hungry for more pieces of the national cake.

“Look around — who are the celebrated heroes? The beautifully corrupt. The holiest corrupt. The most responsible corrupt. That’s why BeachTV Media is throwing its hat in the ring to honour corruption. We’re simply asking: ‘What is Corruption?

“Haters will say corruption is bad. But if it’s so bad, why is it so popular, adopted, and beloved? If not for corruption, how would we taste the sweet fruits of Western democracy? How else would the pretty pale investors arrive?

“How else would your cousin get the job without submitting a CV? As part of this campaign, we are dedicating a memorial garden at Eco-Park Mangrove Sanctuary, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, to all direct and indirect beneficiaries of corruption. A space to reflect on how smart, powerful, shocking, polite, fast, and normal corruption has become.

“This is a call to stop the pretense. To face the elephant in the room. To confront how we’ve all become comfortable in the warm embrace of vice.”