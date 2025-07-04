Again, Village Head, 2 others murdered in fresh armed herders’ attack on Benue community

The murdered Village Head, Zaki Isho

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A village Head and retired Headmaster, Zaki Aondohemba Isho and two others have been reportedly murdered by suspected armed herdsmen in a fresh attack on Ukohol community in Guma Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state.

Ukohol community is less than 10 10-minute’ drive from the Yelewata community, where over 200 persons were murdered in cold blood by armed marauders on June 13.

Among those killed in the renewed attack was another retired Headmaster, Mr. Uger Sember, while one person was severely injured and two others have also been declared missing.

A sources in the area who spoke on condition of anonymity disclosed that the victims had gone to their farm Thursday afternoon to plant their crops when the armed herders stormed the farm and opened fire on them.

He said “They shot and killed the three of them right in the farm while they were cultivating their land. After killing the victims, the marauders also burned Zaki’s motorcycle.

“There was a boy who accompanied them to the farm. The boy was lucky to have escaped but he was badly injured and is currently receiving treatment at a Clinic in Daudu.”

A Catholic Priest who goes by the name Mfa Tivdoo, who knew the deceased also lamented his gruesome murder alongside two others, on his verified social media handle when he wrote “It is this evening that I really know what was cooking. It was the death of Chief Bernard Isho Sumari. He was one of the most hardworking farmers in Daudu.

“Just last week Thursday he was in Apir for the Diocesan PTA meeting. When he was done with the meeting he traced me to the backyard farm to have a word with me. He did and promised to visit very soon. The soon that will never come. The Fulani herdsmen killed him with two others who accompanied him to his farm. When will this end?”

