Again, Sen Ndume unveils 12,000 assorted bags of fertilizer free to Southern Borno farmers

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Southern Borno Senator, Mohammed Ali Ndume has launched 12,000 bags of NPK fertilizer for distribution free of charge to nine (9) Local Government Areas in his constituency.

The gesture which is routine, aims to bolster massive agricultural productivity, food security and grassroots development.

At the flag-off ceremony held in Bayo Local Government Area during the week end, Ndume encouraged beneficiaries to leverage on the product to boost harvests, elevate their economic living condition and make them self reliant.

Represented by All Progressives Congress, APC stalwart and former Deputy Governor of Borno state, Hon. Ali Abubakar Jatau said the initiative, which was implemented through the National Centre for Agricultural Mechanisation (NCAM), is part of the Senator’s continued efforts to support his constituents, majority of whom rely heavily on farming as their primary source of livelihood.

He described the agricultural intervention as timely and strategic, especially as the region transit into the peak of the farming season.

“I am a farmer myself, and I understand the challenges our people face. This initiative is to ensure that our hardworking farmers are not left behind due to lack of access to fertiliser.

“We have also seen the positive impact of the farming community we had earlier established through my wife a.k.a ( Ndume Sustainable Farming), and we are now expanding our focus to support irrigation farming, so that agriculture in Borno South becomes more sustainable all year round”. Ndume stated.

The lawmaker further assured the people that more farmers will be enrolled into the next phase of the programme, particularly those interested in irrigation or dry farming.

He however emphasized that agriculture remains a cornerstone of his legislative agenda and developmental focus for Borno South.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman of Bayo Local Government, Hon. Haruna Bakafada, who represented Southern Borno Local Government Chairmen, commended Senator Ndume for his relentless commitment to grassroots development.

“Senator Ndume has done more than enough for us. He has always stood by his people, and at a time like this when farmers are grappling with high input costs, his intervention is a huge relief. Those working against his goodwill shall not succeed. We love him, and we will continue to stand by him,” he declared.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Fertilizer Distribution Committee, Alhaji Adamu Timta, called on local government coordinators and stakeholders to ensure that the fertiliser reaches genuine and deserving farmers in every wards and units. He also announced that a Monitoring Committee, led by Dr. Buba Tunga will oversee the transparent and accountable distribution of the product.

“The monitoring team is already on the ground in all the nine local government areas of Biu, Hawul, Shani, Chibok, Gwoza, Bayo, Kwaya Kusar, Askira-Uba and Damboa, they will submit their independent reports to ensure fairness in this important exercise”. Timta explained.

Highlight of the ceremony was the symbolic distribution of the product to selected beneficiaries, who expressed their appreciation to the Lawmaker and pledged their unalloyed support at all times.