Again, 4 Police, NSCDC officers killed in ambush by armed herders in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Four members of a joint security patrol team have been reportedly killed in an ambush by suspected armed herdsmen at Udei community, near Yelewata in Guma Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state.

The patrol team, known as the Buffalo Squad of Operation Zenda, a joint security team comprising officers of the Mobile Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Counter-Terrorism Unit, CTU, of the Police and the Benue State Civil Protection Guards were said to be on routine patrol along the Daudu-Yelewata road when they came under attack.

According to a source in the area, “members of the team were patrolling the Daudu-Yelewata axis Tuesday evening when they got to Udei and spotted a smoke billowing from the community about two kilometers from the express road.

“They immediately drove into the bush to ascertain the reason for the fire. And on getting close to the community, they ran into an ambush by armed herdsmen in large number on motorbikes who were busy burning down the village.

“In the ensuing gunfight, three of the security personnel were killed, one of them was however declared missing and when a call was put to his mobile phone later somebody speaking a strange language picked the call. So it was obvious that they killed him.

“Fortunately two of the security personnel which included the Commander of the Buffalo Squad and one other who sustained gunshot injuries were successfully evacuated to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, BSUTH, where they are recuperating.”

He stated that the security personal reinforced and engaged the marauders “and the exchange of gun fight lasted till Wednesday. We heard that the security personnel declared a total onslaught to clear out the armed men and all through Wednesday there was ceaseless excahnge of gunshots near Daudu.

“The armed terrorists came in their numbers and we are all in fear because the heavy sound of gunshots could be heard right in Daudu town.”

Confirming the loss of its personnel in the ambush, the Benue State Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC, Michael Ejelikwu Thursday disclosed that the Command lost two of its officers in the attack.

He said: “Yes I can sadly and regrettably confirm the killing of two of our personnel, ASCI Simon Adoli and ASCI Ernest Ayilla who both paid the supreme price defending their father land during a joint security team clear out operation at Udei, Guma LGA on July 8, 2025 at about 4:38pm.

“Let me state unequivocally, that the Corps is not deterred by this coordinated and sustained attacks by this marauding killer herdsmen and their collaborators, the NSCDC in synergy with other security agencies will continue to defend the territorial integrity of the Nigerian nation.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Udeme Edet declined comment.