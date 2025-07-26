Agadangba Kingdom honours Dorsey as Yeye Oge

By Adesina Wahab

A Business entrepreneur and beauty queen, Dr. Jessica Wilson Dorsey will on July 28 be conferred with the esteemed chieftaincy title of Yeye Oge of Agadangba Kingdom, Epe, Lagos State.

The honor is a testament to her outstanding contributions and dedication to the community.

The ceremony will mark a significant milestone in Wilson-Dorsey’s life, as she is bestowed with the title of “Chief Aderinsola Jessica Wilson-Dorse Abubakare” under the auspices of His Royal Highness, the High Chief Baale of Agadangba Town.

This chieftaincy title is not only a recognition of Wilson-Dorsey’s achievements but also a symbol of the rich cultural heritage of the Yoruba people. The title of Yeye Oge is a revered position in the Agadangba Kingdom, and Wilson-Dorsey’s conferment is a testament to her commitment to the community and its values.

The ceremony promises to be a grand affair, with dignitaries and esteemed guests in attendance. Wilson-Dorsey’s new title will undoubtedly further solidify her position as a respected leader and influencer in her community.