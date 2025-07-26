After NEC, PDP banks on Ibadan convention to reclaim relevance

File image

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

BASED on decisions taken at the 101st National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has chosen Ibadan, Oyo State, as the venue for its 2025 Elective National Convention, an event that could reshape the party’s role in Nigeria’s political future.

Read Also: Things you didn’t know about the new APC chairman, by Stephanie Shaakaa

For PDP members; state chairmen, youth leaders, and party elders, this is a high-stakes gathering where strategies to counter defections and take on the All Progressives Congress (APC) will be tested.

The decision to host the convention in the South, along with growing calls for a southern presidential candidate, signals a bold push to unify the party and restore its influence.

But as internal divisions deepen, many party members, from Lagos to Kano, are asking: can Ibadan bring unity, or will it further expose the cracks?

A Party Hit by Defections

The PDP is navigating a turbulent political phase. The defection of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), along with former Senate President David Mark, has shaken its support base in the North.

In the South, Nyesom Wike’s alignment with the APC and his faction of former governors have further weakened party cohesion. These departures have left PDP leaders, from ward level to executives in states, searching for a way to rebuild the party’s strength against the APC’s dominance.

Choosing Ibadan for the 2025 convention is a calculated attempt to rally southern supporters and respond to complaints of northern dominance.

Chief Olabode George, a former Deputy National Chairman of the party, stressed the need for unity.

“We have had crises in the past, and this is not the first time. But I believe that those who still love this party can come together and resolve our differences,” he said.

For many southern members, this is a chance to push for power rotation. But some in the North are wary of being sidelined in leadership decisions.

With Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State playing a central role in hosting the convention, his influence in the South is growing. This places him at the heart of internal power plays involving Wike’s dwindling camp and northern leaders like Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State. Across the country, PDP members see the Ibadan convention as a decisive test of unity and strategy.

Rebuilding Strategy

The PDP is entering the convention with a multi-pronged approach aimed at addressing internal concerns.

At the centre is the push for a southern presidential candidate, seen as a way to rebuild trust in southern states like Lagos, Rivers, and Anambra.

A state chairman from the South-South, speaking exclusively to Saturday Vanguard, explained the sentiment.

“Our members are frustrated by the party’s bias towards the North since 2011. The Ibadan convention is our chance to show what the South can offer.

“In 2027, a southern candidate could help us unite and challenge President Tinubu. If we present a northern candidate, Tinubu might use it to gain sympathy and win southern votes,” he warned.

While many southern members share this view, some in the North are concerned about losing ground.

A party elder from Kano told Saturday Vanguard after the 101st NEC meeting of the party in Abuja: “The North has always been the PDP’s backbone. If the Ibadan convention leans too much to the South, we could alienate our core base. Unity must come first.”

Acting National Chairman Umar Damagum faces the tough job of balancing these regional interests to keep the party together. The PDP’s longstanding tradition of zoning remains a sensitive issue.

To address defections, Damagum has instructed the party’s legal team to go after lawmakers who retained their seats after decamping to the APC or ADC.

In places like Delta and Akwa Ibom, where defections have hit the party hard this year, this move is seen as necessary. Party loyalists in Delta welcomed it as a firm stand against betrayal and a way to regain legislative strength.

Chief George also pointed to the constitutional backing for the legal fight.

“Section 109(1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution says a member of a House of Assembly shall vacate his seat if he defects from the party that sponsored him before the end of the term,” he stated.

The PDP is also countering talk of a merger between the ADC and other opposition parties. Damagum has dismissed it, insisting that defectors are returning.

National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba supported this: “Our party remains strong at all levels, from the wards to the senatorial zones. We urge members not to be misled by talk of coalitions or mergers. The PDP is not part of any.”

Still, many members are watching closely. While some might view the return of defectors as proof of resilience, others see the coalition’s growth, especially with Atiku’s backing, as a threat.

Makinde’s rising clout is also shaping internal dynamics. His growing bloc could push Wike’s group further to the sidelines.

While some loyalists see Makinde as a symbol of renewal, others in Bala Mohammed’s northern bloc worry the party may tilt too far south.

The Ibadan Convention

The 2025 convention in Ibadan is where all these dynamics will play out. Delegates, state chairmen, youth leaders, and party elders will gather to make far-reaching decisions.

The focus will be on the national chairmanship office. Southern members want a charismatic leader from the North, believing it will energise the party’s base in the region and position the PDP as a real challenger in 2027.

Northern members are seeking assurances for 2031, pointing to past disputes over zoning arrangements.

The legal campaign against defectors is also reaching a key point. Ongoing cases in Abuja could determine whether the party regains lost seats, which is crucial for states like Delta, Edo and Akwa Ibom.

Victory in court would signal resolve. A loss might shake members’ faith in the leadership’s strategy.

The effectiveness of the ADC-led coalition will also be tested. If defectors return, it strengthens the PDP’s hand. But if the coalition grows stronger, doubts may continue to rise about the PDP’s national appeal.

Power tussles will come to a head, especially with Makinde’s allies looking to steer the party southwards. At the same time, Bala Mohammed’s supporters and Wike’s allies will be pushing their own agendas.

The Stakes Are High

After the convention, the PDP’s 2027 campaign will likely take shape. If a charismatic northern leader becomes chairman, southern hopefuls may feel encouraged, believing the party is now prepared for balance and strong opposition.

Northern members, however, may call for inclusive policies to ensure future equity.

Court rulings on defectors could boost morale in places like Osun and Plateau. But defeats may lead members to question the leadership’s direction.

The future of the opposition coalition will also become clearer. If it falters, PDP members will claim victory. But if it holds firm, it could signal a fractured opposition field.

Makinde’s bloc may emerge stronger, giving him more sway in national decisions. While southern delegates may see this as progress, others, especially in the North, may feel marginalised.

A Test of Unity

The PDP’s zoning strategy is a clear attempt to reclaim its place as Nigeria’s leading opposition party. By promoting a southern presidential candidate, taking legal action against defectors, and distancing itself from merger talks, the party is addressing internal frustrations.

The Ibadan convention will be a defining moment, testing whether the PDP can unite its many factions and present a solid front.

For now, all eyes are on the party. The venue, the legal battles, and the leadership contest all play into the broader mission to unseat the APC.

Whether the PDP succeeds depends on how well it handles these next steps. Ibadan could either bring about party revival, or deepen the cracks.

Vanguard News