Home » News » Afrobeats Queen Linn Dee returns with Fiery new single ‘Tangerine’
News

July 23, 2025

Afrobeats Queen Linn Dee returns with Fiery new single ‘Tangerine’

Afrobeats Queen Linn Dee returns with Fiery new single ‘Tangerine’

Afrobeats sensation Linn Dee is back with a bold new anthem titled “Tangerine” — a genre-bending banger that calls out side-chick culture and celebrates authentic love. Catchy, commanding, and impossible to forget, Tangerine marks the triumphant return of an artist who’s found her voice again — louder, stronger, and more unapologetic than ever.

Blending Sierra Leonian Krio, Nigerian Pidgin, and English into a vibrant fusion Linn Dee dubs Kridgin, the track is a linguistic and cultural mashup that feels uniquely hers. The infectious chorus and irresistible rhythm make Tangerine equally perfect for late-night club vibes, solo dance sessions at home, and TikTok challenges alike.

Many fans will remember Linn Dee from her earlier work as Lioness Oyinbo, but the artist has undergone a full-circle evolution. With a deeper message and sharper sound, Linn Dee’s latest era reflects both personal and musical growth — and vocals that are more powerful than ever.

After a hiatus from music, Linn Dee made a remarkable comeback through viral Afrobeats covers and nostalgic tributes to Sierra Leonean classics on TikTok. Most recently, she captured hearts with her With You mini-series, further cementing her reputation as a cross-cultural powerhouse in West African music.

Tangerine is not just a song — it’s a statement. And Linn Dee is ready to be heard.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.