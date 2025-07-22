Afrobeats Queen Linn Dee returns with Fiery new single ‘Tangerine’

Afrobeats sensation Linn Dee is back with a bold new anthem titled “Tangerine” — a genre-bending banger that calls out side-chick culture and celebrates authentic love. Catchy, commanding, and impossible to forget, Tangerine marks the triumphant return of an artist who’s found her voice again — louder, stronger, and more unapologetic than ever.

Blending Sierra Leonian Krio, Nigerian Pidgin, and English into a vibrant fusion Linn Dee dubs Kridgin, the track is a linguistic and cultural mashup that feels uniquely hers. The infectious chorus and irresistible rhythm make Tangerine equally perfect for late-night club vibes, solo dance sessions at home, and TikTok challenges alike.

Many fans will remember Linn Dee from her earlier work as Lioness Oyinbo, but the artist has undergone a full-circle evolution. With a deeper message and sharper sound, Linn Dee’s latest era reflects both personal and musical growth — and vocals that are more powerful than ever.

After a hiatus from music, Linn Dee made a remarkable comeback through viral Afrobeats covers and nostalgic tributes to Sierra Leonean classics on TikTok. Most recently, she captured hearts with her With You mini-series, further cementing her reputation as a cross-cultural powerhouse in West African music.

Tangerine is not just a song — it’s a statement. And Linn Dee is ready to be heard.