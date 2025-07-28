Afrobeat star Charles Onyeabor dazzles at regional finale of Sanremo Rock & Trend tour in Italy

For the second time since 2023, Nigerian-born Afrobeat star Charles Onyeabor was the center of attraction at the just concluded regional finale of “Sanremo Rock & Trend” – live tour 2025, held at Hard Rock Cafe in Florence, Italy on Friday, July 25, 2025.

When he first made an appearance and performance at the event in 2023, he left an indelible effect such that organizers couldn’t wait to have him back again in 2025, and he didn’t disappoint.

With a top-of-the-roof energetic performance of his smash hit songs like Ifenkili, Sawa, Ifeoma, and more, Charles left the audience wanting more. His captivating stage presence and infectious rhythms solidified his status as a rising star in the Afrobeat genre.

Adding to the evening’s allure was a special guest performance from Andrea Belfiori, a multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter from Osimo, who further enriched the musical experience for all attendees.

Charles Onyeabor who recently signed a distribution contract with Astral Music is now set to drop a new signed titled ‘Cho Cho Cho’ in the coming days.