Afrobeat Artist, Lisa Blessing set to release new single, “First Night”

Mocantaa, born Jack Lisa Blessing, is rapidly becoming a prominent name in the Nigerian Afrobeat and pop scene. Professionally known as Mocantaa Starlight, and also called Sexy Lekpa, Lisa Blessing’s journey began in Otukpo, Benue State, Nigeria, where she was raised.

Her early exposure to music came from accompanying her brothers to recording studio sessions, where she honed her skills as a backup vocalist. This musically rich environment played a crucial role in nurturing her talent and setting the stage for her professional debut in September 2023. Since then, Mocantaa has maintained an unwavering trajectory, captivating audiences with her unique sound and voice, drawing inspiration from global icons such as Rihanna, Burna Boy, and Sade.

Beyond the infectious rhythms and catchy hooks, Mocantaa’s mission is deeply rooted in her family upbringing. She passionately believes that talent is a gift from God, which can be nurtured through self-discovery. Her philosophy centers on finding and developing unique abilities, encouraging individuals to recognize their life purpose and share their gifts with the world. This empowering message enables her to forge meaningful connections with audiences far and wide, as she inspires others to embrace their talents and pursue their dreams.

With an impressive repertoire of five singles, including “Disco Night,” “Party Right,” “Love Me Forever,” “E No Easy,” and “Sugarcane,” Mocantaa’s discography showcases her versatility and commitment to musical innovation. Each track resonates deeply with listeners, reflecting her ability to blend diverse influences into a cohesive and captivating sound. Mocantaa is now poised to unveil her latest single, “First Night,” on August 25, 2025. This track promises to be a captivating blend of rhythm, romance, love, and passion, further solidifying her position as a rising star in the music industry.