Afro-soul act U.See gains regional buzz with raw, reflective sound

Emerging Nigerian singer and songwriter U.See is gaining regional traction across Africa with a genre blurring sound rooted in Afro-soul and emotional honesty.

Born Uchechukwu Michael Ugboma, the Lagos-based artist has quietly built a reputation for music that feels more like storytelling than performance and fans from Zambia to Malawi are beginning to pay attention.

Though he officially began releasing music in 2014, U.See’s recent momentum stems from his introspective style and his ability to engineer his own sound.

“I’ve never seen music as just a product. For me, it’s therapy,” the artist shared in a recent conversation.

His decision to bypass the hype-driven Nigerian pop scene and instead focus on spiritual, message-heavy songs has earned him a loyal cult following abroad.

Tracks like Before You Say Goodbye, Waiting, BTS and Onyemaechi have performed well on streaming platforms, particularly outside Nigeria, where U.See’s team has reportedly targeted grassroots music ads. The artist has credited his growing fan base in Southern Africa to direct digital engagement and the universal nature of his themes. “People may not know my name yet, but the songs speak for themselves,” he said.

In March 2025, U.See experienced a major disruption when his catalog was temporarily removed from Spotify due to suspected artificial streaming. Rather than go silent, he used the incident to restructure his release strategy and deepen his relationship with fans.

The move seems to have paid off. As of mid-2025, his music is back on major platforms, and new listeners are discovering his work through organic shares and playlist placements.

Industry insiders say U.See represents a shift in how Nigerian acts are breaking out not by chasing trends but by building intentional narratives. “He’s not loud, but he’s consistent,” said one A&R familiar with his work. “You can tell he’s building something long-term, not just looking for a viral moment.”

With a follow-up project already in development and potential collaborations in South Africa underway, U.See may be poised to transition from underground favorite to pan-African name. Whether the charts follow remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: this artist isn’t here for the noise, he’s here to be heard.