Africa’s future takes centre stage at AEGC 2025 summit in New York

President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan

The Africa Economic Global Convergence, AEGC, Summit is set to take place September 21–22, 2025, across two prestigious venues— the United Nations Headquarters and the Yale Club of New York City.

This year’s summit, according to the Founder, AEGC, Mceva Temofe, focuses on promoting investment, advancing sustainable peace, and expanding economic opportunities for Africa’s transformation.

The event, Temofe said, will feature high-profile speakers such as the President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, including global policymakers, business leaders, and influential thinkers, engaging in panel discussions, keynote addresses, and fireside chats on critical topics such as peace and security, economic resilience, inclusive development, and strategic investment.

“A major highlight of the summit is the #InvestInAfrica Business Expo, which will convene top investors and businesses from Africa, Europe, Asia, and the United States to explore mutually beneficial partnerships and cross-continental opportunities.

“The summit promises to be a platform for bold conversations and impactful collaboration, spotlighting Africa’s growth agenda and unlocking scalable solutions through global partnerships,” he explained.