Africa’s first ever 10x business summit with Theo Godson holds

… when Grant Cardone Met Africa: The Rise of Theo Godson and the Dawn of a Continental Business Renaissance

By Yinka Ajayi

When Grant Cardone; the global sales powerhouse, real estate mogul, and architect of the 10X movement, looked beyond American borders to spread the fire of his teachings, only one man on the African continent was handed the torch: Theo Godson.

Now, that torch is lighting up a new path for African entrepreneurs.

This October, Theo Godson is launching what is poised to become one of the most transformative business movements on the continent, Africa’s First Ever 10X Business Summit, as part of the Beyond Borders Tour, a revolutionary experience spanning seven African cities.

From Abuja to Kigali, Kampala, Nairobi, Dodoma, Accra, and Lagos, Theo is taking the 10X philosophy on the road, city by city, entrepreneur by entrepreneur, igniting ambition, shifting mindsets, and rewriting Africa’s business narrative for a new generation.

More Than a Summit; A Movement

The 10X Business Summit is not just an event; it’s a bold declaration that Africa is ready for the global stage.

Designed to equip entrepreneurs, business leaders, professionals and creatives with world-class strategies on sales, finance, leadership, people alignment, systems, marketing, and scaling, this summit brings the best of Grant Cardone’s $100 million playbook directly to African soil; taught exclusively by the man Cardone himself licensed to teach it.

“This isn’t just a conference. This is our moment,” Theo says. “Africa is full of untold stories, underestimated visionaries, and unclaimed global seats. The 10X movement will give us the mindset and muscle to claim them.”

A Tour With Purpose: Building More Than Business

Each stop of the tour carries a powerful blueprint; 10 days in each city, combining business training with cultural immersion, charity outreach, influencer collaborations, founder interviews, and media tours.

Here’s a glimpse into what attendees will experience:

Meet & Greet with Stakeholders, Influencers & Creators

10X Business Summit: A masterclass on how to sell, scale, and systemize for exponential growth

Exclusive Interviews: Real Stories from seasoned founders sharing their stories from the ashes to making impact, the real behind the scenes of their lives

Documentary Filming: A feature series on the entrepreneurial rise of Africa

Golden Hearts Day: Charity and community service across orphanages, schools, and shelters

Networking Opportunities: Private dinners, high-level masterminds, and business alliances

And perhaps most importantly, attendees get to be part of a continental legacy, powered by bold vision, strategic collaboration, and a contagious belief in what’s possible.

Who is Theo Godson?

Once bankrupt and sleeping on his friend’s floor, Theo’s journey is nothing short of divine acceleration. Today, he’s a sought-after coach, speaker, and founder of BELT Africa and Theo Godson Agency, with clients and collaborations that stretch across countries and industries.

He’s not just bringing Grant’s message to Africa, he’s embodying it.

Earlier this year, Theo caught the attention of Grant Cardone himself. The moment Grant shared Theo’s story to his millions of followers was more than validation, it was an endorsement. A moment that now fuels this entire tour.

Theo Godson is now officially Nigeria’s first and only licensed 10X Business Coach, and one of 3 across the entire African continent with the rights to teach and deliver Grant Cardone’s world-class content.

Why This Matters for Nigeria and for Africa

This tour isn’t just about Theo. It’s about Africa.

At a time when the world is looking for emerging markets and fresh talent, Theo is taking the lead to ensure Africa doesn’t just participate, but dominates.

By bringing globally respected training to local entrepreneurs, by documenting the stories of resilient founders, and by sparking a movement from the streets of Lagos to the hills of Kigali, he’s turning potential into proof.

And that’s a story worth following.

