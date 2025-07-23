Africans for Africa Fund launched to drive mineral sovereignty

L-R: Desmond Anyanwu, Programme Director, AFA; Archibald Troko, Platform Director AFA; Suleiman Zakari, Co-founder AFA; Tim Tokun Managing Director, AFA; Hassan Usman, Founder Allied Trust Asset Management; Gita Likibe and Rilwan Kukoyi, Allied Trust Asset Management during the 4th Edition of AFNIS 2025 which held from the 16th -17th July, 2025 at The Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – A new chapter in African resource ownership began with the official launch of the Africans for Africa Fund (AfA Fund) at the just-concluded AFNIS 2025 conference in Abuja, Nigeria.

The AfA Fund, a bold and strategic initiative driven by Core International, Motimosé Metals, Africa Minerals Strategy Group, and Allied Trust Asset Management, is designed to put Africans in control of the continent’s mineral wealth—ushering in a future defined by mineral sovereignty and economic self-determination.

At the launch, Tim Tokun, Managing Director of the Africans for Africa Initiative, challenged long-standing narratives around global resource use and Africa’s role in it. In his keynote speech, Tokun revealed that global resource extraction in 2021 alone exceeded the cumulative total mined from the beginning of humanity up to 1950, underlining the enduring—and expanding—significance of the mining sector.

“Africa holds 35% of global mineral resources,” Tokun said. “But for too long, Africans have received only rent, not real wealth. True sovereignty is about more than national symbols—it’s about energy, minerals, and control of our future.”

The AfA Fund sets out to break this cycle. According to Tokun, its mission is rooted in three core objectives:

Creating wealth for large numbers of Africans through local resource development.

Achieving parity with foreign mining companies.

Lifting frontline, resource-hosting communities through direct benefits and participation.



The initiative also acknowledges the shift in global demand—from traditional high-value commodities like gold and diamonds to so-called “unsexy” but vital minerals such as graphite, cobalt, and manganese, which are essential for renewable energy and battery technologies.

Addressing Africa’s Mining Finance Gap

Suleiman Zakari, co-founder of the Africans for Africa Initiative, noted that the fund targets the projected $2.1 trillion funding shortfall in Africa’s mining sector by 2050. He emphasized the urgency of establishing 61 new copper and 52 new lithium mines to meet the demands of the global energy transition. “The AfA Fund is Africa’s answer to rethinking mining finance from within,” Zakari said.

From Concept to Launch: A Timeline

The Fund’s development began in earnest after the commitments made during AFNIS 2024. Between July and October 2024, the Initiative outlined two foundational components:

The AfA Community: A Pan-African professional network aimed at mentorship, knowledge-sharing, and amplifying African voices in the mining value chain.



The AfA Investment Fund: A hybrid-structured, closed-end fund sourcing capital from both retail and institutional investors—including Africa’s 1.2 billion citizens and 400 million-strong diaspora.



Between January and May 2025, the team finalized a digital investment platform, mapped out user journeys, and executed a targeted marketing strategy. They also confirmed a high-level Advisory Board, including:

Segun Lawson, CEO, Thor Explorations Plc (Nigeria)



Osam Iyahen, Senior Director, Africa Finance Corporation (Nigeria)



Rt. Hon. Kwasi Kwarteng, Former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer



Prof. Thomson Sinkala, MD, Thomro Investments (Zambia)



John Sisay, CEO, Consolidated Copper Corporation (Sierra Leone)



Zenzi Awases, President, Association of Women and Mining in Africa (Namibia)



Thabile Makgala, Director, Rio Tinto (South Africa)



Fundraising Progress and Investment Plans

Since March 2025, the AfA Fund has focused on securing institutional backing. Advanced discussions are ongoing with ten major institutional partners, and the Initiative expects to close an initial $50 million within 90 days of launch.

The first fund, expected to close at $100 million, will support 5 to 7 high-potential, early-stage mining projects within the first year, with additional investments planned by the fund’s second anniversary. A second fund valued at $150 million is anticipated, bringing the total to $250 million.

A Milestone for African Ownership

The AfA Fund’s official launch on July 17, 2025, during AFNIS 2025, marks a significant turning point in the movement for African self-reliance and ownership in critical sectors. As Tokun concluded, “This is not about symbolism—it’s about capital, capacity, and community. Africans must build Africa—not just in rhetoric, but in real, transformative investment.”