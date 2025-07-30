African entrepreneurs to benefit as Stability & Sustenance Summit holds in Kampala

By Kingsley Adegboye

KAMPALA, Uganda — The 2nd edition of the annual Stability & Sustenance Business Summit is set to hold on August 7th and 8th, 2025, at Hotel Africana in Kampala, Uganda, with a strong focus on equipping African entrepreneurs with the knowledge and tools to build stable and sustainable futures.

Themed “Empowering African Entrepreneurs: Building Stable and Sustainable Futures Through Entrepreneur Education,” this year’s summit will be held in partnership with the Women in Film Organisation Uganda (WIFU) and will feature a lineup of influential speakers, business coaches, and investors from the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Uganda, and beyond.

Leading the speakers’ lineup is Rishi Harani, UK-based investor and founder/CEO of Univesco Limited. Other key speakers and mentors include Jesca Ahimbisibwe, Director of WIFU; Dorothy Nabunjo, Director of Karizm/Xenson Art Space; Melody Fidel, Founder of Stability & Sustenance; and Judith Onwerumaru, CEO of Stability & Sustenance.

Speaking ahead of the event, Jesca Ahimbisibwe expressed excitement over WIFU’s partnership with Stability & Sustenance. “We are elated with this partnership, which will use the Stability & Sustenance platform to guide, coach, and develop Ugandan youths in entrepreneurship, job creation, and sustainability,” she said.

The summit targets a wide spectrum of participants including SME owners, startups, students, freelancers, creatives, NGOs, donors, policy actors, and civic leaders.

According to Melody Fidel, “The Stability & Sustenance Summit is a dynamic two-day gathering designed to empower SMEs, entrepreneurs, creatives, and institutional leaders with the tools, knowledge, and networks needed to build sustainable businesses and systems. The team is excited to be in Uganda.”

She emphasized that the summit is more than a conference, describing it as “a marketplace of ideas, strategy, and partnership,” offering attendees actionable insights to scale, innovate, and drive community impact.

The first edition of the summit took place in Abuja, Nigeria in 2024, where hundreds of participants benefitted from mentorship, received business grants, and gained continuous support to grow their ventures.

As the 2025 edition approaches, organisers say the summit will continue its mission of fostering entrepreneurship that not only survives, but thrives — creating lasting economic and social impact across Africa.