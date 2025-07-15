African Achievers Awards celebrate excellence at UK Parliament

…Leaders, Royalty, and Innovators Celebrate Legacy and Vision in Landmark Global Event

By Benjamin Njoku

The 15th edition of the African Achievers Awards (AAA) turned the historic Peers Dining Hall of the UK House of Lords into a dazzling celebration of African excellence on Friday, as a distinguished gathering of global leaders, royals, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and changemakers honoured the continent’s most influential figures.

Graciously hosted by Baroness Sandip Verma, Chancellor of the University of Roehampton and a respected member of the House of Lords, the ceremony spotlighted individuals and institutions whose bold contributions are shaping Africa’s destiny.

Opening with classical violin performances, the evening set an elegant tone for a series of inspiring addresses. Baroness Uddin, Vice Chair of the Commonwealth APPG, delivered stirring opening remarks, while Dr. Susan Fajana Thomas OBE, Chair of the AAA Advisory Board, emphasized unity, leadership, and the importance of a pan-African vision for progress.

In one of the night’s highlights, keynote speeches by His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Queen Olori Atuwatse III emphasized the vital roles of cultural heritage, ethical governance, and continental unity in building a prosperous Africa.

Adding an environmental and developmental perspective, Mete Coban, Deputy Mayor of London for Environment and Energy, encouraged African leaders to continue championing sustainability and innovation across sectors.

This year’s honourees represented a wide range of disciplines, from governance and public service to entrepreneurship, finance, technology, and philanthropy:

Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, Governor of Benue State, Nigeria

Amb. Prof. Olufolake Abdulrazaq, First Lady of Kwara State

Mustapha Njie, CEO of TAF Africa

SHC Alex Alegieuno Omiogbemi, GMD of Rainbow Group

Electina Wasike Wanyoike, Government of Kenya

Khalil Halilu, CEO of NASENI

Candace V. Mitchell, CEO of MYAVANA

Apostle Ernestina Diogo Matias, Pentecostal Church of Faith

Zurina Saban, General Counsel at Africa50

Isha Johansen, former FA President, Sierra Leone

Angela Jide Jones, CEO of Sewa Capital

Dr. Vumile Msweli, CEO of Hesed Consulting

Tracey Abiola, Founder of OAPay

Ezekiel Solesi, Founder of LIMBsimple

H.E. Abba Kabir Yusuf, Governor of Kano State (represented)

Francis Ben Kaifala, Commissioner, Anti-Corruption Commission, Sierra Leone

These achievers were recognized for their unwavering leadership, integrity, and transformative impact in their communities and across the African continent.

The event also featured goodwill messages from H.E. Dr. Fatou Bensouda, High Commissioner of The Gambia to the UK, highlighting the Awards’ role in fostering international diplomacy and cross-cultural understanding.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Rex Idaminabo, Founder of the African Achievers Awards, reflected on the deeper meaning behind the celebrations.

“Tonight, we honour not only achievement, but the character behind the achievement. These leaders are proof that the African spirit is bold, resilient, and deeply committed to a legacy greater than self.”

Now in its 15th year, the African Achievers Awards continues to stand as one of the continent’s most prestigious platforms for recognizing excellence, visionary leadership, and the enduring potential of Africa and its global diaspora.