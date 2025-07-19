ADP presidential aspirant, Mathias Tsado, other opposition forces join ADC in Niger

A former presidential aspirant of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Mathias Baba Tsado, has led other opposition figures in the Gbako Local Government Area of Niger State to the coalition African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Tsado, who aspired to Nigeria’s presidency in the 2019 election, along with other opposition stakeholders, announced the move to the ADC coalition during a ceremony attended by a massive crowd of supporters on Saturday, July 19, in the Gbako Local Government Area of Niger State.

The event, attended by eminent political stakeholders in the area, including Alhaji Idris Gimba Tswatagi, a former council chairman of Gbako LGA and Alhaji Zibairu Ndasabe Edozhigi, also the former PDP chairman of Gbako LGA, marked a significant milestone in the politics of the state.

At the meeting, Alh Idris Gimba Tswatagi berated the ruling party, citing several economic hardships it foisted upon the citizens.

He called on the stakeholders to work together in unity and forget about their personal differences so as to be able to achieve success.

Several others also expressed willingness to register with the ADC.