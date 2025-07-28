ADG condemns attack on Radio station, calls for enhanced security to protect media in north

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Arewa Discussion Group (ADG)has condemned the recent attack on Radio Nigeria Prime 101.5 FM in Jimgbe Kogi state and called for enhanced security measures to protect media institutions and workplaces across Northern Nigeria.

This is contained in a press statement made available to Vanguard by Spokesperson of Arewa Discussion Group Dr Garba Abari.

During the attack on the Radio station weekend by over ten armed criminals who overpowered the station sole security guard, sensitive equipment were carted away, a development that crippled the broadcasting station.

The statement reads:”The Arewa Discussion Group (ADG), under the leadership of Alhaji Maisudan Muhammed Bello, Tafidan Dutse, and represented by our spokesperson, Dr. Garba Abari, expresses profound shock and solidarity with the management and staff of Radio Nigeria Prime 101.5 FM, Jimgbe, Kogi State, following the devastating armed robbery attack that forced the station off air over the weekend.

“We condemn this reprehensible act in the strongest terms and urgently call for enhanced security measures to protect media institutions and workplaces across Northern Nigeria.

“The ADG categorically denounces the brazen invasion by over 10 armed criminals who disabled the station’s sole security guard, operated unimpeded for three hours, and stole critical broadcasting equipment worth millions of naira. “

The statement added that,”This cowardly act has silenced a vital public voice and disrupted essential services to the Kogi community.

“We stand with the staff, including General Manager Momoh-Jimoh Adeiza and security guard Daniel Haruna, whose harrowing ordeal exemplifies the vulnerability of media workers.

“The theft of copper feeder lines, transmission modules, armored cables, and generator batteries has crippled the station’s operations, threatening information access for thousands .

“Radio Nigeria Prime 101.5 FM—and all media platforms in Northern Nigeria—are indispensable allies in our mission to mobilize communities for peace, unity, and progress.

“We consider all media outfits in Northern Nigeria, public or private, mainstream or social, as strategic partners in achieving regional development.

“Their role in disseminating education, security alerts, and cultural cohesion aligns with ADG’s vision.

“We commend Kogi State Information Commissioner Kingsley Fanwo’s condemnation of this “vandalism” and commitment to collaborate with security agencies. However, concrete steps are now imperative.

“The Federal Agencies should prioritize media institutions in national security strategies. This incident reflects a broader pattern of vulnerabilities requiring proactive, not reactive, measures.

“This attack underscores a disturbing trend of insecurity targeting public assets. The ADG reiterates its ongoing advocacy for enhanced security and funding for critical institutions, as seen in our support for Northern universities.

“The attack on Radio Nigeria Prime 101.5 FM is an attack on the voice of Northern Nigeria. We urge all stakeholders—governments, security agencies, and civil society—to unite in safeguarding our media partners.

” Their resilience fuels our region’s progress, and their protection is non-negotiable.”concluded the statement.