Adeloye Adetoye sets sights on music industry reform

… Advocates Structure and Sustainability

By Ayo Onikoyi

Lagos — Serial entrepreneur Adeloye Adetoye, known for his success across tech, real estate, and strategic business ventures, has turned his focus to the Nigerian music industry — but not in the way many might expect.

In a landscape often dominated by fleeting fame and fast money, Adetoye is pushing for something different: long-term value, industry structure, and sustainable growth for artists and creators.

“This is not about throwing money around or chasing clout,” Adetoye said. “It’s about building something that lasts — a structure, a system, a future for the people who create the sound.”

Speaking with clarity and conviction, Adetoye emphasized that the current model in the industry often fails to protect the interests of artists, many of whom struggle with ownership issues, poor contracts, and lack of long-term support.

“We want artists to win, not just with hit songs — but with ownership, knowledge, and planning. I’m talking publishing, licensing, catalog management, mental health support, and even retirement systems. Yes, retirement for creatives,” he added.

His vision for reform is already taking shape. Behind the scenes, his team is putting together a comprehensive framework — involving legal experts, brand strategists, sound engineers, and global music consultants — to guide talents from production to proper royalties and global reach.

“Too many talents are being shortchanged,” Adetoye noted. “It’s time to bring structure. We’re building a system where the creative and the commercial meet with respect.”

As part of his plans, Adetoye is also investing in state-of-the-art studios, artist development programs, and international partnerships aimed at elevating Nigerian talent to global platforms — with fairness and transparency at the core.

Known for building successful businesses from scratch, Adetoye says he’s bringing not just capital, but vision and experience to the music industry.

“I’ve built businesses in highly competitive markets. I understand growth, I understand protection, and I understand people. What the music industry needs now is vision — and that’s what I’m bringing.”

Industry insiders are already taking note of the move, with many seeing Adetoye’s entry not just as another business venture, but as a potential turning point for the Nigerian music ecosystem.