ADC: You failed as Interior minister, Wike tackles Aregbesola

Aregbesola

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has taken a swipe at the Interim National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, describing him as a failed Minister of Interior who left Nigerians stranded in obtaining international passports during his tenure.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service in Abuja on Sunday at the Saint James’ Anglican Church, Asokoro, to mark the successful commissioning of 16 projects in the FCT, Wike contrasted Aregbesola’s performance with that of his successor, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

According to him, “You were Minister of Interior and to get an international passport, Nigerians had to wait for days, weeks, and months. But look at a young man under this administration — within hours, passports are now issued. Yet, you talk about Nigerians being angry. They are angry because of your failure.”

Wike did not spare other prominent opposition figures linked with the ADC, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Senate President David Mark.

He said: “In 1999, you were in this party. In 2006, another party. In 2014, you moved again. In 2019, back to another party. Now in 2025, you’re moving again to ‘rescue’ who? It’s your stomach you’re trying to rescue, not Nigeria.”

He mocked Atiku’s recent coalition talks, saying, “You say you formed a coalition for 18 months — that’s barely six months after the president was sworn in. They can’t stay out of power, but unfortunately for them, their time has passed.”

Wike also criticized David Mark’s performance during his time as Senate President, questioning his impact on his own community. “You were Senate President for eight years, yet there was no road to your local government, Otukpo. You had to fly helicopters to go there. And now you say you want to rescue Nigeria?”

Turning to former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Wike accused him of contributing to Nigeria’s debt burden through excessive borrowing during his time in office. “Eight years as Speaker, eight years as Governor, eight years as Minister — now you say Nigerians are angry. Of course they are, you mortgaged their future with Chinese loans.”

He concluded with a jab at Amaechi’s wife, reportedly referred to as an industrialist. “You say your wife is an industrialist, so you want to become president. Who shut down the industries? May God forgive them, because they don’t know what they are doing.”

Wike ended his remarks by challenging critics to assess his own work in Abuja: “Come and challenge us in Abuja — let’s see whether Abuja is working or not.”