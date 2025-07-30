ADC will not tolerate imposition of candidates, indicipline – Mark

David Mark

Senator David Mark, the Interim National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), says the party under his watch will not tolerate candidates’ imposition, anti-party activities, and other forms of indiscipline.

Mark made this known in his remarks at a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party in Abuja.

The interim chairman also pledged to serve the party with integrity, transparency, courage, and vision.

He acknowledged the patriotism, sacrifices, and dedication of the outgoing National Chairman, Chief Ralph Nwosu, and his team, who he lauded for building the ADC over the years and for relinquishing party leadership in the interest of the country.

He also commended all party leaders and loyal members who contributed to the party’s growth, assuring them that his leadership would be fair and just.

“I assure you that under my leadership, we shall be committed to full democratic practices and principles that abhor imposition and special privileges. Internal democracy, transparency, and accountability will be our mantra.

“We will guarantee collective leadership at all levels. We will build a technically competent bureaucracy for the party and ensure structured financing. All members will truly own the party.

“We shall revamp our grassroots leadership structures to reflect modern realities. From the polling units and wards up to the national level, every organ will be re-energised,” he said.

Mark also promised inclusion for the youth and women.

”Our policies, nominations, and leadership roles will reflect meaningful inclusion of youths and women and not just tokenism.

“This is why we have reserved 35 per cent of our leadership positions for women. It is also our commitment to have youths below the age of 40 years in our leadership,” he said.

He disclosed that the new National Working Committee (NWC) would, within the shortest possible time, raise committees to review the party’s manifesto and constitution to meet and reflect the aspirations of the Nigerian people.

“We shall clearly articulate what we stand for. Nigerians must know us as a party driven by unblemished ideology, progressive policies, and patriotic governance.

“We will not leave it to the discretion of individual candidates to choose what to do with power,” he affirmed.

Mark announced that in the coming days, the ADC would unveil a 50-member policy committee dedicated to key sectors.

These, according to him, were health, education, agriculture, technology, security, economy, and infrastructure, underscoring the party’s focus on achieving good governance for Nigerians.

He urged all Nigerians to join the ADC, promoting it as the only party that guarantees equal opportunity regardless of age, gender, religion, or region.

He also encouraged all ADC members to return to their polling units and begin working at the grassroots, rather than remaining in Abuja.

Earlier in his remarks, Chief Nwosu highlighted the ADC’s significant growth, stating it had transformed from a “small largest party in Nigeria” to a major political force under Mark’s leadership.

Nwosu noted the increasing number of people seeking registration in the ADC nationwide, revealing that the party’s website had crashed three times due to the influx of young people attempting to register online.

He described the adoption of ADC by the national coalition and the unveiling of Mark’s leadership on July 2 as the beginning of a new dawn.

“Within one week, our membership grew from maybe 600 people who were paying membership dues to almost three million who started paying membership dues.

“Some states have told us that we must print a minimum of two million membership cards for them,” he said.

Nwosu urged the judiciary, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and other democratic institutions in Nigeria to be alive to their responsibilities in delivering their mandates.

An ADC chieftain, Godson Okoye, advised party members to remain hopeful, describing the ADC as a party poised to lead Nigeria towards economic prosperity.

“This journey has just begun; let us encourage ourselves,” Okoye said. (NAN)