ADC to APC: Aso Rock will be vacant in 2027

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised the All Progressives Congress (APC) over a recent comment by its National Chairman that there would be ‘no vacancy in Aso Rock’ come 2027, calling the statement presumptuous, undemocratic, and disrespectful to Nigerians.

In a statement signed by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC’s National Publicity Secretary, the opposition party said the presidency is not a hereditary seat, but a position that must be earned through performance and public trust.

The ADC accused the APC of having an ‘arrogant mindset’ that ignores the rights of Nigerians to freely choose their leaders.

“The APC Chairman’s recent declaration of ‘no vacancy in Aso Rock’ is presumptuous and disrespectful of Nigerian people, who are tired of hunger, insecurity, joblessness, and unfulfilled promises, and therefore cannot wait to reclaim their future at the ballot box.

“It is to mock the pain of the mothers and fathers who cannot afford food, the graduate who cannot find a job, and the entrepreneurs whose businesses have collapsed due to no fault of theirs,” Abdullahi said.

The ADC warned that such comments could send a dangerous signal, that Nigerians’ votes may not count, and could further damage trust in the democratic process.

The party stressed that the principle of periodic elections means that every elected leader must seek fresh legitimacy, and President Bola Tinubu would not be an exception.

“We understand why APC is afraid and would wish that they could somehow avoid that day of reckoning with the ballot box. The very fact of periodic elections means that every incumbent must renew its mandate. Therefore, regardless of what APC thinks, there will be vacancy at the Presidential Villa in 2027,” Abdullahi added.

The ADC said the ruling party would be judged in 2027 by specific performance indicators, including youth employment, security, poverty reduction, electricity supply, and justice for all.

It accused the Tinubu administration of failing to meet these basic standards, pointing to high food prices, widespread insecurity, and the continued fall of the Naira as signs of poor governance.

The opposition party declared, “In 2027, APC and President Tinubu will be evaluated based on Key Performance Indicators (KPI) of youth employment, security of lives, hunger and poverty, electricity supply, and justice to all. No amount of propaganda can change their report cards in the eyes of Nigerians.

“While the APC government and its media operatives continue to clap for themselves and award themselves medals of excellence, the price of food has continued to rise beyond the reach of the majority of Nigerians, an ever-increasing number of our communities are being taken over by bandits, and our Naira remains battered and broken.

“Let it be known, the APC will have to reapply for the job of leading this country in 2027, and they do not get to mark their own papers. This is why, to declare ‘no vacancy’ two years before an election, is to spit in the face of every Nigerian who still believes in their democratic power. It is to say: your vote does not matter.”