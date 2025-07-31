ADC: Tinubu won’t get less than 15m votes, says ex-Presidential aspirant

….Distributes free fuel to Nigerians

By Omeiza Ajayi

One of the presidential aspirants of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC at its last special convention in Abuja, Dr Nicolas Felix has dismissed the African Democratic Congress ADC as a party built on sand, saying President Bola Tinubu would win the 2027 presidential election with at least 15 million votes.

Felix, supported by the Deputy National Woman Leader of the APC, Hajia Zainab Ibrahim, spoke in Suleja, Niger State where he distributed thousands of litres of fuel to Nigerians.

According to him, there was nothing wrong in opposition elements gathering themselves into a coalition, saying they will scatter in the same manner that they had gathered.

He said; “In a democracy, you must have opposition. We are not threatened. They are out there campaigning. So far, we have not heard anything they want to do anyway. So for us as a party, I don’t see any threat here. There is no threat in this coalition. We want them to coalesce. Like I said the other day, they will gather, but they will scatter because they have nothing to offer. Their intention is not pure. Their motive is not pure.

“As far as we are concerned and the APC, come 2027, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is going to have nothing less than 15 million votes. We know that is going to happen. So there is no threat with the ADC or whatever coalition. Let them come. When the time comes for campaigns, we are going to roll out the scorecard of Mr President. Didn’t you watch on TV this morning, students on campuses singing, celebrating with joy, who just received the NELFund grant, over N100 billion, with no interest by the way. I lived in America for 21 years, I had never heard that happen. Over N100 billion given to 600,000 students. So these 600,000 students, they will vote. Their families will vote because they know what it takes to go to school. So we are excited and we know come 2027, it is going to be a walkover for us”.

He said his decision to give out free fuel to Nigerians at regular intervals is part of his contributions to the Renewed Hope Agenda of the president.

“We are giving out free fuel to the community. As you know, this is our Renewed Hope season. We are just doing this to put smiles on the faces of the people.There is no other motivation, but we just want to give back to the community. We did this in 2023 in Edo state and we did it here also and decided to come back here to make the people happy. As you can see, they are all smiling. We are giving them hope.

“This outreach is for everybody, but we know those who need it more. So, I am even more excited seeing the Okada riders because we believe, you know, I would be surprised if I see a G-Wagon here coming to take free fuel. This is more for the Okada and Keke riders. So anybody that comes, we will be able to, you know, just put smiles on their face. We are just giving back. That is what it is all about”, he said.

On her part, Hajia Ibrahim said the APC is working to ensure that the Special Seats Bill before the National Assembly gets accelerated consideration, describing it as a game changer for Nigerian women.

She said for the first time, the Women Affairs ministry has over N100 billion in budgetary allocation to carry out its lofty objectives, adding that Nigerian women will queue behind the president in 2027.

Some of the commercial motorcyclists who benefitted from the free fuel said it was not the first time they would be benefitting from such gesture, urging more institutional support for the APC chieftain.