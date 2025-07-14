ADC suspends politics for three days to honour Buhari’s legacy

By Luminous Jannamike

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has announced a three-day suspension of all political activities to mourn the death of Nigeria’s former President, Muhammadu Buhari.

The party declared a national mourning period in honour of Buhari’s life and legacy, highlighting his contributions to national unity, democratic governance, and national development.

In a statement signed by Paul Mumeh, Media Adviser and Chief Press Secretary to the ADC Interim National Chairman, the party’s leader, Senator David Mark, described Buhari as a statesman of exceptional character.

Senator Mark noted Buhari’s roles both as a military leader and a democratically elected president, praising his discipline, dedication, and patriotism.

“President Muhammadu Buhari was a statesman of exceptional character. As a soldier, he fought bravely to preserve the unity and territorial integrity of our nation.

“As a democratically elected President, he contributed significantly to the growth and consolidation of democratic governance in Nigeria. His leadership reflected discipline, commitment, and a deep sense of patriotism,” Senator Mark stated.

The ADC’s suspension of political activities at both national and state levels underscores its commitment to honouring Buhari’s enduring legacy.

The party also called on the Federal Government to immortalise the former president through national monuments, institutions, or initiatives that reflect the values he upheld.

“We believe it is only fitting that his name and contributions be etched permanently into the national memory through the establishment of monuments, institutions, or initiatives that reflect the values he stood for,” Senator Mark added.

The ADC extended its condolences to the Buhari family, the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and all citizens mourning the former president’s passing.

It also urged members and supporters nationwide to observe the mourning period with solemnity and respect.

Vanguard News