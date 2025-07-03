ADC poses no threat to Tinubu’s second term ambition – Support Group

President Bola Tinubu.

A support group, Grassroots Movement for Tinubu (GMT), says African Democratic Congress (ADC) and other coalitions posed no threat to the second-term ambition of President Bola Tinubu.

The Director-General (DG) of GMT in Ondo State, Mr Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, said this in a statement on Thursday in Akure.

Yusuf-Ogunleye said that those behind the coalition lacked the political weight and moral authority to challenge the growing support base of Tinubu across Nigeria.

He said the landmark achievements of the Tinubu administration had rekindled hope in national development.

“The economy, though challenged by inherited deficits, is showing signs of recovery through targeted interventions such as fuel subsidy removal savings redirected to key sectors, palliatives to states, and aggressive investments in food security.

“No amount of political meetings or emergency alliances among failed politicians can stop the will of the people. Tinubu is on course for 2027, and his achievements are the loudest campaign.

“In education, the student loan scheme is revolutionary. In energy, the CNG-powered vehicle initiative will soon cushion transport costs. Tinubu’s foreign policy is attracting global investors again.

“These are people who couldn’t win elections in their wards. Some are ex-governors with damaged reputations, others are habitual defectors. They are not building a movement, they are chasing shadows,” he said.

Yusuf-Ogunleye warned Nigerians not to be deceived by the sudden romance among ideologically incompatible individuals whose only unifying factor is opposition to Tinubu.

“Every major figure in that coalition has presidential ambition. None is willing to step down for the other. When the chips are down, their selfish interests will scatter the arrangement,” he said.

The DG emphasised that political ambition, ego battles, and conflicting loyalties would ultimately truncate the dream of the coalition.

Yusuf-Ogunleye concluded that Tinubu remained the best-prepared and most result-oriented leader Nigeria had seen in recent years