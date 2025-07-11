ADC politicians deceiving the poor, Tinubu loyalist alleges

By Charly Agwam

Khamis Darazo, a northern youth leader and staunch loyalist of President Bola Tinubu, has accused leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) of deceiving poor Nigerians under the guise of being their defenders.

Speaking to Vanguard on Thursday, Darazo criticized prominent opposition figures, including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Nasir El-Rufai, claiming they have made no significant contributions toward poverty alleviation or education compared to President Tinubu.

Darazo challenged the credibility of the so-called coalition of opposition politicians, alleging their motivations were self-serving rather than rooted in genuine concern for the masses.

“They claim to be forming a coalition to protect the poor. I’m offering ₦100,000 to anyone who can show me a single school built in their constituencies where children of the poor are educated free of charge, like what the Rochas Foundation has done nationwide,” he declared.

Drawing a comparison with the Rochas Foundation—an initiative that provides free education to underprivileged children—Darazo questioned the sincerity of ADC politicians and their capacity to serve the people.

“Nigerians must look beyond empty promises and start asking tough questions. If a politician like El-Rufai hadn’t fallen out with President Tinubu, would he be talking about coalition today?”

He argued that the sudden alliances forming among opposition figures are politically motivated and not in the interest of the Nigerian people.

Darazo concluded with a passionate plea to citizens, urging them to remain patient with President Tinubu’s administration and allow him to continue with what he described as “the good work he has started.”

“My appeal to all Nigerians is to give the President the support he needs to finish what he has begun. We must not be misled again like in 2015,” he said.