‘ADC ‘ll address Nigeria’s economic hardship’

A former Governorship Candidate of the African Democratic Party (ADC) in Ondo State, Mr Myson Nejo, says the party is poised to address the economic hardship facing Nigerians.

Nejo stated this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Akure on Thursday.

He stated that the party is ready and prepared to implement policies that focused on economic recovery and citizen welfare.

Nejo explained that the ADC coalition was aimed at fostering positive change, and tackling corruption and economic inequality.

He stated that the party has become a formidable force that would bring the desired change to the country.

He asked politicians, especially the opposition in Ondo State, to join in actualising the party’s dream of a better, stronger Nigeria, saying that ADC has been repackaged to take over power in 2027.

The former governorship candidate denied the existence of division in the party being perceived by some people, adding that the legal tussle in the party had been settled by the Appeal Court.

According to him, ADC will not collapse it structure to form another party but ADC will welcome and accommodate other political parties that are ready to join its fold.

Nejo said that the new leadership of ADC comprised of well-experienced and sound politicians that would actualise the planned take over of government in 2027.

NAN reports that ADC had on Wednesday appointed Sen. David Mark, former Senate President and Mr Rauf Aregbesola, former Osun Governor, as Interim National Chairman and National Secretary respectively.