ADC is not a one‑man project, stakeholders tell Aregbesola

Aregbesola

…Appointment ‘lacks due process and broad‑based legitimacy’

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

Concerned stakeholders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) have rejected the appointment of former Osun State Governor Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as the party’s Interim National Secretary, insisting that the process was opaque and violated the party’s constitution.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the ADC’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr Musa Isa Matara, and co‑signed by youth leaders, women leaders, state executives and ward coordinators nationwide, the group warned that the ADC “is not a private coalition platform to be hijacked by any elite group or individuals.”

“Who appointed Gov. Aregbesola? Which organ of the ADC ratified this appointment?” the statement asked, noting that neither the National Executive Committee (NEC) nor state chairpersons were consulted.

The stakeholders described as “misleading” the assertion that ADC is now the official platform for a national opposition coalition, stating that millions of party members were not briefed or consulted.

Matara reminded potential coalition partners that the ADC is still embroiled in court cases stemming from the 2023 elections, calling any merger talk “irresponsible and potentially self‑destructive.”

New entrants were urged to “tread carefully”, as “the ADC is not for sale; it belongs to its members, not political merchants or elite deal‑makers.”

The group accused Aregbesola’s backers of preaching internal democracy while simultaneously “imposing leadership without consultation.”

Stakeholders faulted the process for ignoring the party’s youth and women wings: “Our youth are watching. Democracy cannot begin with imposition.”

“We stand firmly for accountable leadership, transparent decision‑making, and a people‑powered party structure,” the statement declared, urging authentic party members nationwide to resist “this attempted takeover.”

Until a constitutionally convened National Convention or NEC meeting formally approves any leadership change, the stakeholders insist, “no one has the moral or legal right to speak for ADC at the national level.”