ADC: Buccaneers, vampires have now left PDP, says FCT minister

Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike has reacted to the adoption of the African Democratic Congress ADC by the Atiku Abubakar-led anti-Tinubu coalition, saying with the exit of Rotimi Amaechi and others from the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, buccaneers and vampires have now left the opposition party.

Speaking during a Media Chat in Abuja, Wike said he had reached out to the leadership of the PDP on Wednesday, the same day Atiku and others adopted the ADC.

Prominent leaders of the coalition including former Senate President, David Mark and Amaechi had ditched the PDP for the ADC.

Wike said he had told the PDP leadership to make good use of the opportunity presented by the exit of those he called the buccaneers and vampires.

Wike said; “I spoke with the leadership of the PDP yesterday (Wednesday). I said use this opportunity. The buccaneers have left. The vampire who never meant well for the party have left.

“Look at all the areas that we lost. I saw Inna Ciroma on TV two days ago talking. Ask her since 1999, have we won Yobe? No. So, what are they saying? PDP has mainly been sustained by the South South and then the South East.

“I saw Emeka Ihedioha. What happened? Because Sam Anyanwu was not removed as Secretary, he now left. So, that is why Nigerians are angry? Those are personal issues that you could not contend with; that somebody out-maneuvered you, then you will go and say Nigerians are angry? Just say you have been defeated in that place. Don’t push it to Nigerians. Let us take the issue of Nigeria very seriously.

“What is the threat posed by the ADC? You said with Atiku and Peter Obi, what do you mean by that? Why not say with Wike not there with them? So, you think they are stronger than me? Why don’t you say, with Wike not there means the coalition has failed?”, he queried.