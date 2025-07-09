ADC begins new membership registration in Gombe, pushes coalition agenda

By Charly Agwam

GOMBE — Barely a week after the African Democratic Congress (ADC) was unveiled as the coalition party to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s administration, the party has commenced registration of new members in Gombe State.

During a brief ceremony held on Tuesday, ADC state executives confirmed the party’s participation in the national coalition and pledged to collaborate with other political groups ahead of the general elections.

Speaking at an expanded caucus meeting, Gombe State ADC Chairman, Hon. Auwal Barde, described the coalition as a strategic step to reposition the party as a formidable political force both in the state and nationally.

He announced that the party had opened its membership register to welcome new entrants, describing it as part of efforts to “build a winning structure.” Barde stated that the ADC is opening its doors to like-minded Nigerians seeking an end to recycled leadership and broken promises.

“We are ready to offer a new direction anchored on accountability, inclusion, and people-driven governance,” he assured.

The leader of the coalition in Gombe State and former Minister, Sen. Abdullahi Idris Umar, emphasized that the coalition’s aim is not solely to unseat the APC, but to provide real solutions to Nigeria’s developmental challenges.

“We are united to find practical ways to ease hardship and address critical national issues. This movement needs the support of all Nigerians to succeed,” he said.

He further revealed that the new membership register would be available across all 114 wards and 11 local government areas in the state to strengthen grassroots mobilization and expand the party’s base.

Former Gombe APC Organizing Secretary and youth mobilizer, Abdullahi Sunusi Ataka, who recently joined the ADC, said the alignment followed extensive consultations and a shared vision for good governance.

“We are bringing energy, structure, and numbers into the ADC. We believe this is the platform that can truly represent the voice of ordinary citizens,” Ataka said.

With the registration drive and grassroots mobilization gaining momentum, the ADC is positioning itself as a credible alternative ahead of the next election cycle.