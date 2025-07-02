ADC announces new location for coalition launch after venue cancellation by Abuja hotel

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition has announced a new venue for the official unveiling of its political platform following a sudden cancellation of the event by an Abuja hotel.

The unveiling of the coalition, powered by opposition politicians, suffered a setback after the management of the Wells Carlton Hotel and Apartments in Abuja issued a cancellation notice, citing ‘internal compliance matter.’

Dele Momodu, a media personality, politician, and member of the coalition, shared the cancellation notice on Instagram.

The notice read: “Dear Esteemed Patron, Thank you once again for choosing the Wells Carlton Hotel and Apartments. We sincerely regret to inform you that due to what has just come to our attention, we are unable to proceed with hosting your scheduled event.

“We are fully aware that the event is less than 24 hours away, and we deeply apologise for the timing and inconvenience this may cause.”

However, the coalition has announced a new venue for the official unveiling.

In a statement by its Deputy National Secretary, Nkem Ukandu, the coalition announced that the unveiling would now take place at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja at 2:00 pm.

“Members of the National Working Committee, National Executive Committee, BOT, and other key stakeholders and members are expected to attend.

“Please note that attendance is self-sponsored,” the statement read.

Vanguard News