Adamu Erena emerges SFA’s Vice-President, reiterates commitment to squash development in Africa

Adamu Ahmed Erena has reaffirmed his dedication to the advancement of squash across Africa following his election as Vice President (West and Central Africa) of the Squash Federation of Africa (SFA).

Erena, a former President of the Nigeria Squash Federation (NSF), made the pledge on Saturday during the federation’s virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM), where delegates from over a dozen African countries participated.

“I remain committed to fostering squash development in Africa and deepening regional cooperation through the SFA platform.

This is a shared journey of growth,” Erena said after securing 77.8 per cent of votes to defeat incumbent NSF President, Boye Oyerinde.

The election saw two Nigerians go head-to-head for the regional vice presidency, with Erena emerging as the clear winner.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwean businessman Lucky Mlilo was re-elected unopposed as President of the SFA.

The 60-year-old, who made history in 2021 as the first Black African to hold the office since the SFA’s establishment in 1992, will now serve another four-year term.

“It’s an honour to be in charge of SFA and to represent Africa on the World Squash Federation executive board,” said Mlilo, who also sits on the board of the World Squash Federation (WSF).

Countries represented at the AGM include Algeria, Angola, Benin Republic, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cape Verde, Cameroon, and Nigeria.

The new SFA Executive Board for the 2025–2029 term comprises:

President – Lucky Mlilo (Zimbabwe)

Vice President (North Africa) – Amna El Tarabolsy (Egypt)

Vice President (South Africa) – Tiego K. Rabasha (Botswana)

Vice President (West and Central Africa) – Adamu Ahmed Erena (Nigeria)

Vice President (East Africa) – Gakuo Ndirangu (Kenya)

The Squash Federation of Africa continues to play a pivotal role in promoting the sport and integrating African squash into the global scene.