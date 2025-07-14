Adamawa Govt provides relief items to 7,220 IDPs in Lamurde LGA

Adamawa government, said it has provided food and non food relief items to no fewer than 7,220 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Lamurde Local Government Area.

Dr Celine La’ori, Executive Secretary, Adamawa Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Monday.

NAN reports that the displacement was as a result of a communal clash between the Chobbo community and some Bwatiye communities in Bachama Kingdom, Lamurde LGA that started on July 7th and escalated Friday July 11.

NAN also reports that Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri swiftly imposed a 24-hour curfew on the local government until further notice.

According to her, the relief items included rice, maize, vegetable oil, season cubes, spaghetti, mats, blankets and soap.

La’ori said that during the unrest, more than 489 houses were burnt down, 68 people sustained injuries while five lives were lost.

She also added that the agency had established temporary camps in Gamadiyo and Gyawana communities to host the IDPs, managed by its staff and the Red Cross Society.

La’ori expressed appreciation to Fintiri for the immediate release of the relief items and measures put in place to restore peace in the area.

She further called on the wealthy individuals to provide succour for the IDPs.

