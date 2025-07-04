Adamawa ADC affirms leadership structure, welcomes new members

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Adamawa has reaffirmed the legitimacy and unity of its current leadership structure, while welcoming new members from the Nigeria National Opposition Coalition.



The State Chairman of the party, Mr Shehu Yohanna, made this known during a press conference on Friday, in Yola.



Yohanna said the party remained united, strong, and committed to its ideals, and dismissed rumours of any resignation or dissolution within its structure.



“The current leadership of the ADC in Adamawa State remains intact, no one has resigned, and no structure has been dissolved.

“Our tenure runs till Dec. 2026, and we are focused on consolidating our gains and preparing for victory in the 2027 general elections,” he said.

He welcomed members of the Nigeria National Opposition Coalition who have recently adopted the ADC as their political platform.

He described the development as a testament to the party’s growing influence in the country.



“We are honoured to have them join us. Together, we will work to build a stronger, more inclusive, and more prosperous Adamawa State and Nigeria,” he stated.



The chairman urged all members, including new entrants, to respect the party’s constitution and leadership.



He emphasised the importance of discipline and adherence to party guidelines in achieving a unified vision.



“We are open to collaboration, but it must be done by our party constitution.



“Our goal is to serve the people and we are determined to build a just, equitable and prosperous society,” he added.



Speaking on the forthcoming bye-election for Adamawa State House of Assembly in Ganye Local Government Area, Yohanna disclosed that the party would fully participate.



“In line with INEC’s schedule, our primaries will be held between July 14 and 17, 2025.



“We call on all interested aspirants and delegates to prepare and participate actively,” he said.



The chairman assured party members and supporters that the ADC was ready to provide a credible alternative to the current political establishment in the state.



“We are confident that with the support of our members and the people of Adamawa, we will take over the government house come 2027,” he said.

