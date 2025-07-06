ADA Registration: Northern groups tackle El-Rufai, Amaechi over allegations against INEC

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA — The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) and the Northern Awareness Network (NAN) have strongly criticized former governors Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai and Rotimi Amaechi over their recent claims that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is deliberately frustrating the registration of the All Democratic Alliance (ADA) party.

In separate weekend statements, the two influential northern groups dismissed the allegations as unfounded, describing them as an attempt to undermine INEC and discredit the electoral process ahead of the 2027 general elections.

AYCF President-General, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, described the former governors’ comments as “misleading” and based on a flawed understanding of Nigeria’s electoral laws.

“Firstly, it is essential to recognize that the electoral process in Nigeria is governed by established procedures designed to ensure transparency, fairness, and accountability,” Shettima said. “The assertion by Amaechi that INEC is intentionally obstructing opposition parties is not only baseless but misleading.”

He explained that INEC’s requirements for party registration—such as submitting verifiable office addresses and identifying party officers—are standard protocols applied uniformly across all political platforms.

“The ADA’s failure to meet these basic criteria should not be blamed on INEC but rather on the party’s own lack of preparedness,” Shettima stated. “It is regrettable that Amaechi and El-Rufai have resorted to sensationalism rather than addressing the real issues at hand.”

He further noted that the ADA’s rush to gain recognition appears driven more by political ambition than by proper organization, emphasizing that legitimacy must be earned through compliance with the law.

In a separate statement, Chairman of the Northern Awareness Network (NAN), Salihu Suleiman, also rejected El-Rufai’s remarks, describing them as “damaging to democratic values.”

“Expecting INEC to bend the rules to accommodate the ADA is both unrealistic and dangerous. It threatens the integrity of the electoral process,” Suleiman said.

He cautioned that making public statements aimed at undermining electoral institutions could lead to voter apathy and increased distrust in the system.

“El-Rufai’s skepticism about INEC’s role reflects a disturbing trend where political elites attack institutions rather than engage in meaningful dialogue. This narrative weakens public confidence and undermines our democratic foundations,” he added.

Both groups called on all political actors—particularly El-Rufai and Amaechi—to show restraint, uphold democratic norms, and respect the independence of INEC.

They reaffirmed their support for a transparent and credible electoral process and urged emerging political parties like ADA to treat the registration process with the seriousness and decorum it deserves.