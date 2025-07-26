ActionAid urges LGs, States to intensify efforts on rural infrastructure

…says ‘ll reduce rural-urban migration, crime, boost rural economy

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS basic amenities remain paramount in development and improving living standards, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, weekend, urged Local and State Governments to intensify efforts to boost provision of rural infrastructures in rural communities.

The Country Director, AAN, Andrew Mamedu, made the call during a community visit along with the Board and General Assembly of ActionAid Nigeria to Tungan Ashere in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, where the community does not have electricity, good road, and other socio-economic amenities to ameliorate their plight.

Mamedu decried the lack of basic social amenities for rural communities such as Tunga Ashere, while pointing out the pain such neglect had caused the rural communities.

He therefore, called on Nigerians to demand accountability from their elected and appointed leaders, and ensure they provide amenities that would add value to the lives of people in rural communities.

Meanwhile, he explained the essence of the visit to Tunga Ashere community, which he said was for the Board and General Assembly members to have first-hand experience, knowledge, interaction, and feedback from the people in the community, whereby, they will see how the community grapple with the challenges of lack of basic amenities, and also to see the social interventions made to ameliorate their plight.

He said: “We have to force accountability, if politicians are not held accountable, things will continue to persist like lack of amenities.”

Also speaking, the Deputy Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria, Suweba Dankabo, maintained that there has been sustainability of some projects for over 15 years and was initiated by ActionAid Nigeria, and added that it impressive to see them exist based on the assessments made.

Meanwhile, a Representative of Persons With Disabilities, ActionAid Nigeria, Dolapo Agbede said, “When we went into the ICT center, and the story of how they moved from a petrol generator to using recharging renewable energy and now to clean energy.

“This community is doing something about climate change, contributing to it in a way that some people are not even thinking about.

“Some residents were given laptops that teaches them on how to use the Microsoft Suite and CorelDRAW, and they are connected to the Internet. The younger people also have the tablets.”